Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Former Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin and several political leaders on Thursday paid their last respects to former Rajya Sabha MP and SIS founder Ravindra Kishore Sinha (RK Sinha) at a condolence meeting in Patna, remembering his contributions to the party, Bihar and society.

Nitin Nabin visited the residence of the veteran BJP leader to offer condolences to his family and recalled the personal bond he shared with Sinha, describing him as a guardian and mentor. "He has been a guardian to me, always bestowing his blessings upon me as if I were his own son. Following my father's passing, he looked after me in every possible way, treating me just like a son. From matters concerning the organisation to the intricacies of party activities, he served as a mentor and a guardian," Nabin said.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also attended the condolence meeting and recalled Sinha's contribution to strengthening the BJP in the state. "RK Sinha ji has passed away. He played a key role in making the BJP so strong. He played an important role in establishing the BJP in Bihar. He is no longer with us today, but his work will always inspire us," Tiwari said.

BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey remembered his association with Sinha during the JP movement, saying they had begun their political journey during that period. "We began our journey in the JP movement. At the time, RK Sinha was a journalist and was also involved in the JP movement. Today, we paid our respects to him," Choubey said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh highlighted Sinha's contribution to society and the political sphere, saying he had brought 1.5 million families together. "RK Sinha brought 1.5 million families together. He has set a milestone in the social and political spheres that will inspire many people," Singh said.

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha also paid tribute to the former Rajya Sabha MP, remembering him as a social worker whose efforts brought recognition to Bihar and the country. "RK Sinha was a great social worker. Through his social service and hard work, he brought glory not only to Bihar but also to the country and beyond. He has passed away. We have all come to pay our respects. We offer our tributes at his feet, on behalf of ourselves and everyone," Kushwaha said. Sinha died on October 30, 2026. (ANI)