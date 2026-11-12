PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Congress Over Constitution And Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who often carries a copy of the Constitution at public events, saying some people think the nation's Constitution and democracy“reside in their pocket”. Addressing the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 in Delhi, the Prime Minister questioned the conduct of those who, according to him, remained under an "intoxication of authority" even after losing power, and contrasted their present-day advocacy of democracy and tolerance with their actions when they were in government.

"These days, some people pull out the Constitution from their pockets. And they think that the nation's Constitution and democracy reside in their pocket. Even while out of power, they remain under a distinct intoxication of authority. But back when these very people were in power, what were their actions like?" PM Modi said.

Recalling an incident from his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi said the state had secured the number one position in an economy-related ranking conducted by an institution named after a former Prime Minister. "In one such economy-related ranking, Gujarat was ranked number one. At that time, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The institution that awarded Gujarat the number one ranking was named after a former Prime Minister of India. This hint should be enough; as for the exact name, you will easily find it out," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that those in power in Delhi at the time could not accept the recognition given to Gujarat and issued directions to researchers, requiring them to seek prior approval before publishing reports. "However, those occupying the seat of power in Delhi at the time could not digest this honour being given to Gujarat. They formally issued directives to the researchers stating that this would not do and that prior approval must be taken from them before publishing any report," he said.

"That was the reality back then, and today, those very people go around preaching about tolerance and democracy," PM Modi added.

Earlier in his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's decision to limit the increase in diesel prices, saying it had absorbed a substantial portion of the cost burden to protect farmers. "The government increased diesel prices by only Rs 7 per litre, whereas an increase of Rs 50 per litre was required, and absorbed the burden of Rs 43 per litre itself," he said.

He added that diesel prices had risen by 40 to 50 per cent in neighbouring countries during the same period, but the increase was not allowed to happen in India. "From that time until today, the government has been bearing a loss of Rs 14,000 crore every month... every single month! Yet, we did not let our nation's farmers feel the heat," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said decisions of this nature were guided by the priority accorded to farmers' welfare and the ethos of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. "When the welfare of the country's farmers is paramount, and when guided by the ethos of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava', only then are such sensitive decisions made," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the achievements of farmers and called for further efforts to build a developed India. "To build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), we must scale our efforts even higher. We need to build a future where farmers are prosperous, villages are flourishing, and farming is modern as well as profitable," he said. He expressed confidence that the deliberations at the conference would prove beneficial for the country.