PT Usha Nominated to IOA Electoral College Amid Presidency Ambitions

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has been nominated to the electoral college for the upcoming IOA Executive Council elections, potentially keeping her in contention for the top post despite her setback in the Sportsperson of Merit (SOM) selection process. Usha has been nominated as one of the two representatives of the Ice Hockey Federation of India, alongside Harjinder Singh.

The development comes days after she failed to secure a place among the IOA's Sportspersons of Merit (SOM), with Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and former athletes Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal and Dola Banerjee emerging victorious in the women's category. The four candidates were elected to the women's SOM positions, defeating Usha and fellow contender Anitha Paul Durai in the race for the four available spots. Anju Bobby George secured the highest number of valid votes with 53, followed by Rani Rampal with 50, Dola Banerjee with 45 and Saina Nehwal with 43. Usha received 40 votes, while Anitha Paul Durai managed just six. A total of 80 votes were polled in the women's SOM category.

Having missed out on a place among the SOMs, Usha's prospects in the IOA presidential race appeared to have suffered a setback. However, her nomination to the electoral college could give her another opportunity to contest for the top position. The SOMs, along with all 60 members nominated by the National Sports Federations (NSFs), are eligible to contest for positions in the new IOA Executive Council. The men's category had already seen four candidates elected unopposed after eight of the 12 contenders withdrew from the race. Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh, along with former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, have secured their places as male SOM representatives. The SOM representatives will become members of the IOA General Assembly and will be eligible to vote and contest in the December 5 Executive Council elections. One male and one female SOM representative will also secure places in the Executive Council, giving the elected members a direct role in the association's governing structure. (ANI)