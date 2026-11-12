GSRTC Sets Record With Highest Digital Ticket Bookings on Bhai Beej

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has recorded its highest-ever single-day digital ticket bookings and revenue among State Transport Corporations across the country, booking 1,46,875 seats and generating Rs 3.55 crore through digital ticketing on November 11, on the occasion of Bhai Beej. With this achievement, GSRTC has retained its top position in the country for the seventh consecutive year.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, on Bhai Beej, November 11, GSRTC broke all previous records by booking a record 1,46,875 seats in a single day across the state. Of these, passengers booked 99,402 seats through the mobile application alone, reflecting growing trust in digital services. Along with record digital bookings, GSRTC also achieved a new revenue milestone by generating Rs. 3.55 crore through digital ticketing in a single day. Of this, Rs. 2.27 crore came through the mobile application alone, supporting the vision of Digital India. The Corporation's total revenue for the day also crossed Rs. 13 crore.

GSRTC's remarkable growth over the years reflects its consistent progress in digital ticketing. The journey began in 2019 with 74,368 seats booked and revenue of Rs. 1,53,10,717, reaching a new peak in 2026. In 2022, 1,14,880 seats were booked, generating Rs. 2.10 crore in revenue. This increased to 1,32,177 seats and Rs. 2.97 crore in 2023, 1,41,468 seats and Rs. 3.15 crore in 2024, and 1,33,043 seats and Rs. 3.19 crore in 2025. GSRTC has surpassed all previous records this year, achieving its highest-ever single-day bookings and revenue.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the entire GSRTC staff, including drivers, conductors and mechanics, on achieving this historic milestone. He also thanked all employees for their dedication during the festive season, as they worked away from their families to ensure passengers reached their destinations safely and on time. Gujarat has emerged as the No. 1 STU in digital ticket bookings across the country. GSRTC remains committed to providing passengers with modern, convenient and transparent services and has thanked passengers for their trust and support in achieving this milestone.