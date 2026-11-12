Amit Shah Reviews Delhi Security Framework at Police Headquarters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting at Delhi Police Headquarters on Thursday, evaluating the capital's law-and-order framework alongside Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and senior Delhi Police officials. The session, which concluded at approximately 3:30 pm, served as a follow-up assessment to a prior security conference held on October 24. The deliberations brought together the Delhi Police Commissioner, Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to evaluate. According to sources, the meeting was the second part of the previous meeting held on October 24th and was intended to be a review meeting. Discussions centred on countering organised crime syndicates, cracking down on illicit arms smuggling networks, and strengthening metropolitan security protocols.

The dialogue also revisited core action points from the October 24 session, focusing specifically on measures to bolster women's safety and dismantle narcotics trafficking rings operating in the region. Apart from these, there were several other topics in the meeting which are not shared currently. On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Delhi Police Headquarters in the afternoon to take stock of the law and order situation and discuss measures to curb organised crime, the trafficking of illegal weapons, and related illicit activities, police sources said. Furthermore, the Home Minister sought feedback from senior officials regarding the matters discussed in his previous meeting with the Delhi Police, concerning women's safety and the drug trade.

Earlier on October 24, Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters to meet senior police officials to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. Alongside, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at the headquarters. Shah discussed measures for women's safety in the national capital and steps to curb the illicit drug trade. After achieving the goal of a Naxal-free India, the Modi government has now set a target of making a 'Drug-Free India' by December 31, 2029. Shah announced while addressing the Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here in the national capital, mentioning that the drug menace is a serious challenge for the whole country. "We have set a target to eliminate the drug menace from India by December 31, 2029," Shah said on the occasion. On his recent visit to Gujarat, Amit Shah also appealed to everyone to take responsibility for making a 'Drug-free Gujarat' before December 31, 2028. The October 24 meeting also came amid protests by opposition parties and student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.