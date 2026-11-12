Coffee With Q Names Trial Lawyer Christopher T. Nace Contributing Author For Legal News

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The American Association for Justice Vice President will cover AI liability, product safety and civil justice, working alongside Coffee With Q co-founder Rene Perras

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Christopher T. Nace

Coffee With Q, the podcast and media platform founded by Qamar Zaman, today named Washington, D.C. trial lawyer Christopher T. Nace a contributing author for legal news. Nace will write on product liability, artificial intelligence accountability, and the right to a civil jury trial, and will work with Coffee With Q co-founder Rene Perras on the platform's legal coverage.

Nace is an elected national officer of the American Association for Justice, where he serves as Vice President. He is the managing member of Nace Law Group in Washington, D.C., and represents people in medical malpractice, product liability, and catastrophic injury cases. He was named the 2023 Barry J. Nace Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and received Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" recognition in 2022 and 2025.

His first columns will focus on a question courts and lawmakers are now facing: whether companies that build AI systems can be held responsible when those systems hurt people. Nace argues that existing product liability law has already answered that question, and that the real fight is over keeping courthouse doors open to injured people.

"Chris brings something most legal commentary lacks: he has stood in front of juries and recovered significant monetary awards for real people who were injured by the negligence of others," said Qamar Zaman, founder of Coffee With Q. "Pairing him with Rene Perras, who has built our legal coverage with leaders across the trial bar, gives our audience a direct line to the people shaping civil justice."







Rene Perras

Perras co-founded Coffee With Q and leads its legal subject-matter coverage. He has interviewed leaders across the plaintiffs' bar, including Florida Justice Association President Christopher Ligori, portrait painter and thought leader Trevor Goring, and covered the Florida Justice Association's Masters of Justice awards event for lawyers who have demonstrated legal excellence. He is president of a consulting legal firm, helping lawyers with PR in the business of a law practice, since 1987.

"Chris is one of the most respected trial lawyers in the country, and he writes the way he argues: clearly and with conviction," said Rene Perras. "Together we will bring readers the cases, the people, and the policy fights behind the headlines."

"AI is the newest product to test an old promise: when something you make hurts someone, you answer for it," said Nace. "I want readers to understand what is at stake for them, not just for corporations and insurance companies."

Nace brings more than two decades of legal experience to his practice. He holds an A.B. in Government from Georgetown University, a J.D. from Emory University School of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Emory Law Journal, and an M.B.A. from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Washingtonian, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and the Lawdragon 500.

Readers can follow Nace's columns and Perras's interviews on the Coffee With Q author pages listed below.

Author pages



Christopher T. Nace: Rene Perras:

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a podcast and media platform founded by Qamar Zaman and co-founded with Rene Perras. Built on the idea that "your story is your currency," it features business leaders, trial lawyers, and subject-matter experts on markets, law and entrepreneurship. The Coffee With Q podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube. Learn more at .

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