NFM Lending Earns Nine 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Awards, Including Financial Services Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NFM Lending is celebrating its recognition in the 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence & Industry Awards, earning honors in eight culture categories and the Financial Services industry category.

Linthicum Heights, MD, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is celebrating its recognition in the 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence & Industry Awards, earning honors in eight culture categories and the Financial Services industry category. For NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders, the recognition is an opportunity to celebrate the employees who shape the organization's culture every day.

The awards are based on employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey. NFM Lending received the following Culture Excellence honors:



Innovation

Work-Life Flexibility

Compensation & Benefits

Leadership

Purpose & Values

Employee Appreciation

Professional Development Employee Well-Being

NFM Lending also earned the 2026 Financial Services Top Workplaces award.

“A strong workplace culture comes from the people who build it together,” said Bob Tyson, CEO.“These awards are especially meaningful because they're based on our employees' feedback. Across the NFM Family of Lenders, our people bring our values to life through the way they support one another, serve our clients, and contribute to their communities. We're grateful for their trust, their honesty, and everything they bring to our organization.”

The recognition reflects workplace priorities that extend beyond any single award: supporting employees' growth, recognizing their contributions, and creating an environment where people can do meaningful work.

NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders will continue listening to employee feedback to help guide ongoing improvements to the workplace experience.

About NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders

NFM Lending is a multi-state residential mortgage lender. The NFM Family of Lenders includes NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Creator Collective, and Homespire Home Loans. Together, the family shares a commitment to service, innovation, teamwork, and excellence. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communications

NFM Lending

Email: ...

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Top Workplaces Awards