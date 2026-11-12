Dental Intelligence Named to Utah Valley BusinessQ's UV50 Fastest-Growing Companies List for the Fourth Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dentistry's all-in-one practice performance platform ranks #27 with a three-year growth of 99%.

Pleasant Grove, UT, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence (DI), dentistry's premier practice performance platform, has been named to Utah Valley BusinessQ's 2026 UV50 list of the fastest-growing companies in the Utah Valley. DI clocks in at #27 with a three-year growth of 99%, marking the company's fourth appearance on the list.

The UV50 recognizes the region's fastest-growing companies using the same formula that determines the Inc. 500, making it one of the most competitive business honors in the Silicon Slopes.

"Making the UV50 for a fourth time is a credit to our team and to the practices we serve," said Scott Johnson, CEO of Dental Intelligence. "I'm proud of what we've achieved, especially because it means we're working hard - and succeeding - at fulfilling our mission. We want to make it more fulfilling to be a dental professional and easier to be a patient."

Every bit of growth,” he continued,“means more dental teams with clear answers, full schedules, and more time for the patients in their chairs."







Dental Intelligence

This growth reflects a surge of innovation across the Dental Intelligence platform, including the recent additions of a native VoIP system called DI Voice, an AI Receptionist that handles patient calls around the clock, and a conversational AI called Explorer that answers complex practice performance questions in plain language. DI's AI-powered insights and workflow automation create strong, scalable systems that help dental practices increase production, visits, and collections while cutting out the busywork.

Dental Intelligence has also expanded its integrations to include Dentrix Ascend and Denticon, bringing its complete platform to more practices than ever before.

To learn more or schedule a demo, click here.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is an end-to-end practice performance platform built to help dental professionals Practice Smarter.TM By connecting real-time analytics and data insights with patient engagement tools, AI, and workflow automation, dental teams gain the clarity and confidence to fill schedules, boost case acceptance, and improve patient retention. Our cloud-based software platform combines essential performance tracking (daily huddle reports, practice and provider scorecards, revenue cycle management, customizable dashboards, etc.) with integrated patient communication tools like automated appointment reminders, follow-ups, two-way and bulk texting, email marketing, insurance claims management, online scheduling, and digital forms.

Everything syncs securely with your practice management software through an intuitive interface that makes today easy, and tomorrow achievable. It's a powerful time-saving platform and growth engine, enabling practices and DSOs of all sizes to achieve their unique goals faster and more reliably.

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

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Dental Intelligence Named to Utah Valley BusinessQ's UV50 Fastest-Growing Companies List for the Fourth Time