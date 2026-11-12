Stronger Together, MH Equipment Acquires Riekes Equipment Riekes Joins MH Equipment, Expanding Material Handling Solutions Across the Heartland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MH Equipment combines Riekes Equipment's 90-year legacy and specialized expertise with expanded resources and material handling solutions across the Midwest.

Des Moines, IA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MH Equipment has acquired Riekes Equipment, bringing together two respected material handling organizations with deep roots in the Midwest and a shared commitment to serving customers and supporting employees. The acquisition combines MH Equipment's extensive resources and regional presence with Riekes' 90-year history, strong customer relationships, and specialized material handling expertise. Together, the organizations will build on their individual strengths to provide expanded solutions and support for customers throughout the region. Riekes will continue operating under its established name as Riekes - an MH Company, preserving the trusted relationships, local expertise, and commitment to service that customers have come to know.

“I've been in this business for 40 years. This decision is about making sure Riekes can serve our customers well for decades to come,” said Duncan Murphy, president of Riekes Equipment.“Joining MH Equipment gives us access to additional resources, product lines, and expertise. Our customers can count on the same commitment to getting the job done, with more resources and solutions behind us.”









MH Equipment

The combination brings together complementary strengths that will benefit customers of both organizations. Riekes contributes established expertise in overhead crane and hoist installation, inspection, and service, along with dock and door service capabilities and its Discovery Center. MH Equipment brings an extensive regional service network, rental and resale equipment resources, Guardian Fleet Services, and additional material handling solutions. By sharing expertise and resources, the organizations will be better positioned to help customers address a broader range of operational challenges.

Both organizations have built their businesses around experienced employees, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to doing what is right. As the teams come together, MH Equipment intends to preserve the strengths that have made Riekes successful while creating opportunities for employees to share knowledge, develop professionally, and contribute to the future of the combined organization.









MH Equipment

“Riekes has built something special over the past 90 years, and we have tremendous respect for the people, relationships, and reputation behind that success,” said Coit Edison, CEO of MH Equipment.“We've known Riekes for many years and have always respected the business they've built and the way they take care of their customers. We're excited to welcome their team to MH Equipment, learn from their experience, and build on what both organizations do well. Our companies share a strong commitment to employees, customers, and the communities we serve. We believe those shared values provide a great foundation for our future together.”

“Our customers and partners have helped shape Riekes over the past 90 years, and I'm grateful for the trust they've placed in us,” Murphy said.“We made this decision with the next 90 years in mind. Joining MH gives our team more ways to help customers succeed while keeping the relationships and service that brought us here.”

Riekes customers will continue to be supported by the experienced local sales, service, and support teams that have built the company's reputation over the years. All Riekes locations will remain operational, with a continued focus on maintaining strong customer relationships and delivering dependable equipment sales, service, and support. Existing service agreements and customer commitments will remain in place as the organizations work together to expand resources, capabilities, and opportunities for customers.

About MH Equipment

MH Equipment is one of the largest and most trusted material handling dealers in the United States. Including this acquisition and their environmental equipment division, the company has 42 servicing locations, 750 technicians, and 1,300 employees serving customers across 15 states throughout the Midwest and East. MH Equipment goes beyond equipment to deliver solutions that keep customer operations moving. From forklift and fleet sales to responsive service, rentals, certification and training, and advanced engineered solutions, the company is committed to maximizing customer uptime, safety, and efficiency. Whether optimizing a single facility or managing a multi-site operation, MH Equipment is a dedicated partner every step of the way. MH Equipment is committed to investing in the communities it serves by coming alongside its employees to support the causes and organizations they are passionate about through its His First Foundation. The foundation is designed to meet people's physical and spiritual needs through faith-based organizations, good works, and acts of kindness. Learn more at MHEquipment.com.

About Riekes Equipment Company

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Riekes Equipment has served businesses throughout the Midwest for 90 years. With seven locations, the company provides material handling equipment and solutions, including forklifts, cranes and hoists, loading dock equipment, storage systems, and related products and services. Riekes also provides specialized crane and hoist installation, inspection, and maintenance services, along with dock and door service capabilities. Its Discovery Center offers customers an opportunity to explore material handling technologies and solutions. Riekes has built its reputation on experienced employees, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to helping businesses operate more efficiently and productively. Riekes will continue operating as Riekes - an MH Company. Through its Riekes Cares initiative, Riekes Equipment has built a strong tradition of giving back, supporting local charities and community organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. For more information, visit .

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MH Equipment

Sydney Cheek

(515) 864-6657

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Stronger Together, MH Equipment Acquires Riekes Equipment Riekes Joins MH Equipment, Expanding Material Handling Solutions Across the Heartland