Agent Inbox for Meta Ads: The Ads Uploader MCP Can Now Analyze, Edit, and Launch, With Approval Wherever You Want It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ads Uploader says agencies and teams running AI agents on Meta ad accounts can now review and approve each launch and edit before it goes live.

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ads Uploader, a Meta ad launching platform for agencies and brands, has released the Agent Inbox, a review queue for AI agents working through the Ads Uploader MCP for Meta Ads. Agents propose launches and edits, and on accounts set to Approval, a person approves them before anything goes live.

AI agents already do a lot of the work on Ads Uploader. In October 2026, they launched 108,808 ads and started nearly 3 in 10 of all launches, according to the company's monthly Meta Ads Launch Stats. But many teams don't want an agent changing live campaigns on its own. Agencies have client budgets at stake, and teams that run agents on a schedule often have no one watching when the agent acts.

How it works

Each ad account has its own agent permissions. Teams choose whether agents can see the account and read its data, and set agent launches and agent edits separately to Off, Approval, or Allowed. With Approval on, nothing reaches Meta until someone approves it. With Allowed, agents run fully end-to-end launches and edits, from a folder of creatives to ads in Meta, with no approval step. Teams can mix the two account by account, so it's up to them how they work.

Each proposal in the Agent Inbox shows the current value, the new value, and the agent's reason for the change. Reviewers can adjust a change, approve only what they agree with, and discard the rest. Every action is recorded in a History log.

It also suits automated runs. An agent can work through an account overnight and leave its proposals in the Agent Inbox to review in the morning.

"The Agent Inbox is where we believe software is heading," said Chris Pollard, founder of Ads Uploader. "Teams want agents doing important work, but when there's live spend on the line, not everybody wants to hand over full control."

"Most agencies and brands already know the rules they use to make changes," Pollard said. "They can let agents work within those rules, see what the agent wants to do, and decide what goes live. It's entirely optional. Teams that want their agents to act directly can still let them."







Ads Uploader

More than launching

The Agent Inbox arrives as Ads Uploader's MCP for Meta Ads grows beyond bulk launching. AI agents can now analyze performance, edit live campaigns, and duplicate campaigns, ad sets, and ads. The MCP supports the same ad formats as Ads Uploader's web app, including Partnership ads, Carousels, Multi Media ads, Flexible Ads, and Product Showcase, with media imported from Google Drive or uploaded directly as image and video files.

"We were one of the first ad launching platforms to give AI agents a CLI and an MCP, and we kept them focused on our tried-and-true launch process," Pollard said. "Building the web app first taught us which workflows media buyers actually want to use. Now we're taking that to every part of Meta ads, including AI analysis and edits. We're not here to tell anyone how to run their campaigns. We're here to help them run campaigns as efficiently as possible, with the level of oversight they're comfortable with."

Availability

Ads Uploader's MCP for Meta Ads works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Claude Code, and other MCP apps through a browser sign-in. It is included in Ads Uploader's $59 a month plan, which covers unlimited ad accounts and starts with a 7-day free trial. The Agent Inbox is available now on all paid plans. The same options are available in the Ads Uploader CLI.

For more information, visit adsuploader.com/mcp-meta-ads. Monthly launch figures are published at adsuploader.com/stats.

Key facts



. Agent Inbox: Ads Uploader's review queue for AI agents working in Meta ad accounts. Agents propose launches and edits, and a person approves them.

. Works with: Ads Uploader's MCP for Meta Ads in Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Claude Code, and the Ads Uploader CLI.

. Control: per ad account, agents can be hidden or given read access, and launches and edits are each set to Off, Approval, or Allowed.

. Price: $59 a month with unlimited ad accounts, MCP included, 7-day free trial.

. Usage: 108,808 ads launched by AI agents in October 2026, nearly 3 in 10 launches (adsuploader.com/stats).

. Company: founded in April 2025, advertisers in more than 50 countries.

About Ads Uploader

Founded in April 2025, Ads Uploader is a bulk Meta ad launching platform for teams who want both efficiency and an interface they don't hate using. Through direct Meta Marketing API integration, a web app, and its own Meta Ads MCP and CLI, Ads Uploader launches Meta ads in bulk without enterprise pricing or clunky workflows. It serves advertisers in more than 50 countries.

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Contact

Chris Pollard

Founder, Ads Uploader

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Agent Inbox for Meta Ads: The Ads Uploader MCP Can Now Analyze, Edit, and Launch, With Approval Wherever You Want It