QUAD A Announces Dr. Monte Jay Goldstein As President Of Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced anesthesiologist and ambulatory surgery executive brings decades of clinical, operational, and accreditation expertise to the role.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUAD A, The Global Accreditation Authority, announces the appointment of Monte Jay Goldstein, MD, as President of its Board of Directors, succeeding William B. Rosenblatt, MD.

Dr. Goldstein brings extensive experience in ambulatory healthcare, clinical leadership, accreditation, and patient safety. His appointment marks an important milestone for QUAD A as its first board president from a medical specialty outside plastic surgery, reflecting the organization's growth from its origins in plastic surgery facility accreditation to serving a broad range of ambulatory healthcare settings.

An experienced anesthesiologist, Dr. Goldstein serves as Chief Medical Officer for Virtua Health's Joint Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center Program. In this role, he provides clinical, operational, and strategic leadership across a network of more than 45 ambulatory surgery centers.

Dr. Goldstein's involvement with QUAD A began in 2007 as an accreditation surveyor. He joined the organization's executive board in 2019 and has served on its Standards and Investigative Committees, including as chair of the Investigative Committee. He has also contributed to QUAD A's surveyor education and training programs.

“I look forward to working with my fellow board members, staff, and healthcare leaders to build on QUAD A's strong foundation, drive innovation, and adapt to the rapidly evolving ambulatory healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Monte Jay Goldstein, president of QUAD A's Board of Directors.“We will continue developing new programs, modernizing our standards, and supporting the organization's longstanding commitment to patient safety while positioning QUAD A for the future.”

Dr. Goldstein's professional experience includes serving as medical director of a multispecialty surgical center and multiple office-based plastic surgery facilities, as well as serving as chief of anesthesia services for a dedicated ambulatory anesthesia private practice for 18 years. His contributions to ambulatory healthcare leadership have earned industry recognition, including inclusion in Becker's Healthcare's 2023 list of physician leaders to know.

He has also served on the medical advisory board of Orbis International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing and treating avoidable blindness worldwide.

During Dr. Rosenblatt's tenure, the organization continued advancing its commitment to patient safety and expanding its work across ambulatory healthcare. As QUAD A continues to evolve, Dr. Goldstein's experience in both accreditation and healthcare operations will help guide the organization's ongoing efforts to strengthen patient safety, support accredited facilities, and advance quality across ambulatory care settings.

About QUAD A

Founded in 1980, QUAD A is a nonprofit, physician-founded and led accreditation organization dedicated to advancing patient safety and quality of care. QUAD A accredits a broad range of healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally, including ambulatory surgery centers, office-based surgical facilities, and other outpatient healthcare settings.

Through rigorous accreditation standards, independent assessments, and ongoing education, QUAD A helps healthcare organizations demonstrate their commitment to patient safety, regulatory compliance, and continuous quality improvement.

QUAD A | The Global Accreditation Authority

Patients First. Always.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Randi Hamilton

Director of Marketing and Communications, QUAD A

...

224.701.6020

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