Command Alkon Launches Command Intelligence, Bringing Agentic AI Into Command Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyst and Assistant let building materials producers ask questions of their own operation in plain language and act on the answers, with permissions and human approval built in

HILLIARD, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry, today announced the launch of Command Intelligence, Command Cloud's AI companion. First previewed at ConExpo-Con/Agg in March, Command Intelligence is now available to Command Cloud customers through two experiences: Analyst, which answers questions about the business using the producer's own data, and Assistant, which helps plan and prepare work by recommending next steps that a person reviews and approves before anything is executed.

In most producer operations, the information needed to make a good decision already exists. It sits in orders, tickets, quotes, supply records, and billing. However, accessing it often means searching across several screens, rebuilding a report by hand, or interrupting the one person who knows where to look. That pattern pulls experienced employees away from the calls that need their judgment and leaves newer employees waiting for someone else to help get their work done. Command Intelligence is designed to shorten that path for both.

Analyst lets users ask questions in everyday language, such as current shipment volumes, tomorrow's demand profile, or which materials need replenishment, and receive a synthesized answer along with the evidence behind it. Operations teams can start the day knowing where attention is needed, sales teams can see price and margin movement, and material supply teams can spot availability risk earlier. Because Command Cloud already serves as the system of record for orders, tickets, quotes, and billing, Analyst can answer that data without an integration project first. Analyst is read-only by design.

Assistant uses the same data and agent framework to take on routine, repeatable work, configured around each producer's own workflows and business rules. A dispatch team can have Assistant scan the next day's order book, identify will-call orders, and send email or text outreach to confirm demand. An accounting team can review ticketing data, flag $0 or incorrectly priced tickets, determine the likely cause, and route each exception to the right person. Assistant can run tasks on request or on a set schedule, and its actions operate through governed policies that can pause for an employee's review and approval before anything is written to the system.

Command Intelligence follows the same access rules customers already rely on in Command Cloud. What a user can see and do starts with their sign-in, role, and permissions, and analytics are scoped to the customer's own data. That structure also supports workforce development: newer employees can learn Command Cloud and their own operation in the course of the job, asking the kinds of questions experienced staff would ask, while seasoned team members spend less time fielding interruptions.

“Every producer we talk to is asking how to do more with the team they have,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer of Command Alkon.“Command Intelligence puts AI to work on that problem in a way that's practical and accountable. It's built on the data our customers already trust to run their business, and it keeps their people in charge of the decisions.”

Command Alkon will demonstrate Command Intelligence at Elevate 2026, November 16-19 in San Diego, during the session“Command Intelligence Analyst & Assistant.”

To learn more about Command Intelligence, visit commandalkon.com.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

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