INVESTOR DEADLINE: RGRD Law Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Duolingo class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Duolingo is a leading, U.S.-based mobile learning platform that primarily focuses on language learning.

The Duolingo class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and“product improvements” that“get improved retention,” Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

On November 5, 2025, Duolingo reported its third quarter financial results, revealing another sequential decline in DAU growth to 36%, a substantial drop from 49% in first quarter 2025 and 40% during second quarter 2025. Defendants also revealed a reversal of Duolingo's monetization push and stated that going forward, Duolingo would prioritize user growth over monetization and that Duolingo needed to invest more in“teaching better across all our subjects.” On this news, the price of Duolingo stock fell 25%.

Then, on January 12, 2026, Duolingo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, defendant Matthew Skaruppa, had resigned. Duolingo also provided limited, preliminary fourth quarter 2025 operating metrics, revealing DAU growth of only 30% – nearly six points of additional deceleration from third quarter 2025. In response, Duolingo stock fell another 8.5%.

Finally, on February 26, 2026, Duolingo announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, confirmed the slowdown in DAU growth, and revealed the financial consequences of its strategy shift were neither“small” nor“little”; rather, they would result in material negative impacts on 2026 bookings, DAU growth rates, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. On this news, the price of Duolingo stock fell an additional 14%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Duolingo Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Duolingo class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Duolingo class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Duolingo class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Duolingo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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