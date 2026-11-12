The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company's net interest income increased approximately $842,000, or 37.34%, during the quarter, compared to the same period in 2025. For the three months ending September 30, 2026, total interest income increased by approximately $851,000, or 28.93%, compared to the same period in 2025. Total interest expense increased approximately $9,000, or 1.31%, for the three-months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025. There was no provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $76,000 for the three-months ended September 30, 2025. For the quarter ending September 30, 2026, total non-interest income decreased approximately by $13,000, or (8.84%), while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $130,000, or 6.28%, compared to the same three-month period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a decrease in miscellaneous income of approximately $11,000, or (9.40%). The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in other operating expenses of approximately $85,000, or 37.12%, and salaries and benefits of approximately $69,000, or 5.16%, offset in part by a decrease in professional service expenses of approximately $27,000, or (12.80%).



The Company's total assets at September 30, 2026 were $132.3 million, compared to $131.8 million at June 30, 2026. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $18.4 million at September 30, 2026, or 13.89% of total assets, compared to approximately $18.4 million at June 30, 2026, or approximately 13.97% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades on the OTC Basic Market under the symbol“SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“target,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.



