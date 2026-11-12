Revenium Recognized As A Market Shaper In The 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant For AI Finops Tools - Startup Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium, the AI Economic Control System, today announced it has been named as a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools – Startup Vendors.

According to the Gartner report, Market Shapers“are moving away from weekly reporting and towards realtime control. These vendors are building controls directly into AI systems so they can automatically limit costs, choose the right AI model for each task, and enforce policies before any money is spent.”

“Most companies still find out what their AI agents cost when the invoice shows up, and by then that money is gone,” said John Rowell, CEO and co-founder, Revenium.“We built Revenium to put a price on every agent decision as it happens and to halt a runaway workflow before it runs up a bill. We believe being named as a Market Shaper reflects how quickly enterprise buyers are moving from cost reports to cost control.”

Revenium continues to expand its AI Economic Control System to give engineering and finance teams granular, governed control over AI spend, with recent releases including:



Skill cost and adoption analytics: Revenium now prices every skill an AI coding assistant runs and reports whether a developer asked for it or the assistant chose it unprompted.

Guardrails: Spend limits and model access rules are checked the moment an AI call is placed, so teams can block a call before it reaches the provider. AI Insights: Revenium scans transaction history for wasted AI spend, such as circular agent dependencies and outdated, expensive models, and ranks each finding by its potential monthly savings.



Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools – Startup Vendors, By Ray Collins, Adam Ronthal, etc., October 2026.

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About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

CONTACT: Contact Kyle Peterson... / Clement | Peterson