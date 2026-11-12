Pacvue Earns Walmart Data Ventures Verified Service Provider Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As a Walmart Data Ventures Verified Service Provider, Pacvue gives brands a secure path to connect their Walmart data with their advertising decisions and manage campaigns alongside 100+ other commerce media channels.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue today announced that it has been recognized as a Verified Service Provider in the Walmart Data Ventures Verified Service Provider Program. The designation confirms that Pacvue has met strict requirements for handling data from Walmart's Scintilla platform.

Why this matters for brands

Walmart's first-party data is among the most valuable inputs for planning and optimizing advertising, and brands are right to ask who is allowed to handle it. The decision to share that data is a serious one: It is built from a brand's own sales and inventory, and they want to know that the partner receiving it takes security, governance, and compliance as seriously as they do. Pacvue's Verified Service Provider status gives brands that assurance.

To earn the verification, Pacvue completed an application and review, passed Walmart's External Party Risk Management security assessment, and had team members complete required training and exams.

“Brands trust us with information that is central to their business, and we take that very seriously,” said Geoffrey Beliard, Principal Business Solutions Partner at Pacvue.“VSP certification shows that we have met Walmart's standards for handling that data. Equally important is what this lets our clients do: plan with more context, execute faster on what their overall retail performance is telling them, measure total impact and optimize their advertising activations to the business outcomes they care about.”

Pacvue's Integration with Walmart Scintilla Media Data Feed

Walmart launched the Scintilla Media Data Feed in April 2026. It lets advertisers approve specific technology partners to access a curated set of their Walmart first-party operational and retail data. Pacvue was among the earliest partners to integrate with the feed, and its Verified Service Provider status supports that work directly.

For Pacvue customers, the integration connects what is happening with their inventory at Walmart to how their advertising performs. It also brings commerce insights, including digital transactability and rollback period, into the same view as advertising decisions so teams can respond to Walmart demand with more context and less manual reconciliation.

As shopping behavior changes and the consumer journey shifts and scales across more channels, brands need to understand what drives their sales at Walmart as well as what those Walmart signals mean across their broader commerce media strategy. Through its integration with Scintilla and its Verified Service Provider status, Pacvue offers brands a secure way to connect Walmart first-party data to advertising performance, as well as a single mission control to analyze those insights and manage Walmart campaigns alongside 100+ other retailers so every decision is made with their full commerce media strategy in view.

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About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading Commerce Media OS, powering over $12B in advertising spend across 100+ global retail media networks including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Instacart, Criteo, and CitrusAd. Powered by industry-leading AI and real-time data, Pacvue enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, drive incrementality, and expand reach across the commerce universe from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide excluding China. Combined with Helium 10's SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry's most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Pacvue spans Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Discover more at pacvue.com.

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