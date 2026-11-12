2026 Semiquincentennial President Donald Trump $1 Coin 1,000-Coin Bags Available November 19

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 Semiquincentennial President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin 1,000-Coin Bag (P) on November 19 at noon (EST). Due to shipping weight constraints, there is a limit of two units per order.

Each 1,000-coin bag weighs approximately 20 lbs. Due to the weight of these bags, all orders will include an additional shipping fee, defined below:



1-unit: $15 per order 2-unit: $30 per order

The obverse (heads) design features a portrait of President Donald J. Trump with the inscriptions“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“1776~2026.” The design by United States Chief Engraver Joseph Menna was inspired by an official White House photo taken by Daniel Torok.

The reverse (tails) design features the Presidential Seal, which shows an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with a shield on its breast and a banner inscribed“E PLURIBUS UNUM” in its beak. The shield contains the inscription“250” to honor the Semiquincentennial of the United States. The additional inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“ONE DOLLAR.” Former Mint Chief Engraver Frank Gasparro designed and sculpted the reverse.

Authorized by 31 U.S.C. §5112(y)(1)(C) and the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330 ), the Secretary of the Treasury may mint and issue a $1 coin for one year beginning January 1, 2026, with designs emblematic of the Nation's Semiquincentennial.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...