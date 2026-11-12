Quadient Named A Leader In The 2026 IDC Marketscape For Accounts Receivable Automation Software

Quadient advances further into the Leaders category with its unified, cloud-native credit-to-cash platform



Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Small and Midmarket Businesses 2026 Vendor Assessment. Compared with the 2024 assessment, Quadient has strengthened its position within the Leaders category, advancing further in the 2026 evaluation.

The IDC MarketScape assesses the strategies and capabilities of accounts receivable automation software providers serving small and midmarket organizations, evaluating the factors that matter most to businesses selecting a solution.

The assessment highlights Quadient's strategy of delivering a unified, cloud-native credit-to-cash platform that combines AI-powered automation with human oversight. The platform brings together key accounts receivable processes, including credit management, collections, cash application, dispute management, payments, forecasting and reporting, helping finance teams manage receivables within a connected environment.

“Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects the continued strength of our accounts receivable offering and our commitment to helping businesses modernize the way they get paid,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, SVP, Digital Solutions at Quadient.“This recognition, alongside our fifth consecutive year as a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix for Accounts Receivable Applications, reinforces the momentum behind our strategy. Our focus remains on giving finance leaders real-time insight into their cash position and the confidence to act on it, so they can accelerate collections and protect working capital as their business grows.”

For more information about Quadient AR, visit: quadient.com

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

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Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

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Quadient Leader 2026 IDC for AR - EN