MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 12 November 2026

VINCI wins two new power transmission line PPPs in Brazil



Covering a total of 140 km of power lines

Investment of around €430 million Further expanding the Group's power line PPP portfolio

Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, has won two new public-private partnership (PPP) contracts to design, finance and build 140 km of high-voltage lines in Brazil then operate them for 30 years. The contracts were awarded following auctions by the country's electricity regulator, ANEEL.



The first contract covers a 22.3 km line and a substation in the state of São Paulo. Construction is expected to take up to 48 months. The second covers a 116.5 km line, a substation and extensions to two existing substations in the state of Paraná. Construction will take up to 60 months.

Cobra IS will invest around €430 million in these two contracts, which will further solidify the Group's position as a prominent player in Brazil's power transmission market. It won two other lots in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Pará and Mato Grosso in auctions last April.

Cobra IS's portfolio of high-voltage line PPPs now spans close to 3,000 km and encompasses eight contracts: seven in Brazil and one in Australia.

Cobra IS's other key strengths include:



Its proven expertise in asset portfolio optimisation and management: since 2023, it has sold its 50% stakes in four PPPs in Brazil for a total of more than €300 million, including its 50% stake in the Pampa PPP, in July 2026. Its recognised technical track record in the sector: it operates and maintains around 45,000 km of power lines in Brazil today.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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