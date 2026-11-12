MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release – Paris, November 12, 2026, 6:00 pm CET

Danone completes its acquisition of MADE Group, expanding its presence in the fast-growing healthy nutrition space in Asia Pacific

Danone has successfully completed its acquisition of MADE Group, a fast-growing Australia-based company with a portfolio of well-established health-focused brands, which includes high-protein ready-to-drink products, gut-health yoghurts and coconut-based products.

The company has significant presence in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, and a proven track record in innovation with best-in-class marketing capabilities.

MADE Group has consistently delivered double-digit growth and attractive margins and, with sales of more than €300 million for the fiscal year ending June 2026, will represent a meaningful contributor to Danone's EDP business in Asia Pacific.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone SA Chief Executive Officer said:

“Today, we are pleased to officially welcome MADE to the Danone family. MADE is a natural fit for Danone, with a portfolio of strong brands across high-protein, gut health and plant-based products. They have built an impressive track record of innovation, strong consumer engagement and sustained growth across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. By combining MADE's entrepreneurial culture, marketing expertise and proven route to market with Danone's scale, science and category expertise, we are excited to unlock new opportunities, and reach even more consumers across Asia Pacific.”

Amanda Butler, MADE Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“Our mantra of 'making healthy happy' is closely aligned with Danone's mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. Building on the growth and momentum we have achieved over the past few years, and with a shared commitment to health and a passion for innovation, we are excited to begin this new chapter alongside Danone.

By combining our complementary strengths, we are creating a stronger platform for growth in some of the most dynamic health and wellness categories across Asia-Pacific, unlocking new opportunities for our brands, our people and the consumers we serve.”





About MADE Group ( )

MADE is an Australian-founded, food and beverage company focused on delivering healthier products with strong nutrition, taste and quality. Founded in 2005, it has grown into a global business with a leading portfolio spanning functional beverages, dairy and plant-based products. Its integrated model combines in-house expertise with manufacturing capabilities to drive innovation and agility. With operations across Asia Pacific and a growing international footprint, MADE continues to expand through product innovation and strategic growth initiatives.

About Danone ( )

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environmental impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With c.90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.3 billion in sales in 2025. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone achieved B CorpTM certification at global level in 2025.

o o O o o

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as“estimate”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“objective”,“believe”,“forecast”,“guidance”,“foresee”,“likely”,“may”,“should”,“goal”,“target”,“might”,“will”,“could”,“predict”,“continue”,“convinced” and“confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology or by using future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the“Risk Factor” section of Danone's Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at ).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

Attachment

prdanone121126