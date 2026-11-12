The Event Summit 2026 Brings Event Industry Leaders Together For A Day Of Leadership And Growth In Miami

Attendees participate during a session at The Event Summit 2026 at Pérez Art Museum Miami.

The second annual Event Summit welcomed event and hospitality professionals to Miami for two days of leadership education, strategy, and meaningful connection.

- Chris Weinberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Event Summit, a business and leadership conference for event professionals, successfully concluded its second annual gathering on October 6 and 7, 2026, welcoming 125 attendees to the iconic Pérez Art Museum Miami for two days of education, connection, and professional development centered around the theme Lead With Intention: Refinement. Discernment. Sustainable Growth.

A Conference Built for Real Business Growth

Founded by Chris Weinberg, an event industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, The Event Summit was created to offer something different from traditional industry conferences - a business-focused educational experience that prioritizes substantive learning and professional development while embracing networking, inspiration, and connection.

“The success of The Event Summit isn't measured only by what happens on stage, but by what attendees take with them when they leave,” said Chris Weinberg, Founder of The Event Summit.“I created this conference to give industry professionals the opportunity to step away from working in their businesses and spend time working on them. We wanted to go beyond networking and inspiration to deliver practical education, meaningful conversations, and tools that encourage reflection and action. Seeing our community embrace that opportunity was incredibly rewarding. If even one idea leads to a meaningful change in how someone leads themselves, their business, or their team, then we've accomplished what we set out to do.”

A Program Built Around Four Pillars of Intentional Leadership

The 2026 program was organized around four leadership pillars: Lead Yourself, Lead Your Business, Lead Your Clients, and Lead Your Team. These pillars were brought to life through every element of the Summit, including a curated library where each attendee selected a book aligned to a specific pillar.

An exceptional lineup of speakers brought diverse perspectives to the main stage, including Akeshi Akinseye, Erica Powell, Malike Adigun, Julian Leaver, Julie Roth Novack, Persephone Maglaya, and others from across the event, hospitality, creative, and business communities.

Six interactive breakout sessions gave attendees the opportunity to explore challenges relevant to their roles, covering delegation, financial performance, operations, sales, branding, and team development.

Throughout the day, attendees used a custom-designed workbook to capture insights and develop practical next steps to implement after the conference.

The day concluded with a confessional experience powered by After-the-Tone, where attendees left a voicemail reflecting on their experience and how it would change their businesses.

An Elevated Experience in an Iconic Setting

Hosted at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, The Event Summit paired substantive business education with an elevated attendee experience. Culinary experiences were provided by Constellation Culinary Group, while the event's creative vision and design were brought to life by Johanna Dilone, Creative Director of The Event Summit and Co-Owner of Gilded Group Decor.

On October 7, a smaller group continued the experience through The Mastermind, a half-day intensive focused on deeper conversations, coaching, and actionable strategies.

Lasting Impact Beyond the Conference

“Looking back, I realize your conference was a catalyst for many of these decisions,” one 2025 attendee shared, noting that the experience provided the motivation and confidence to take the first step and set higher expectations for themselves.

Attendees of The Event Summit echoed that spirit throughout the day:

“I want to keep all the things I learned today and be the best leader to my team and brand.”

“All of the speakers were selected with intention. The event had longevity and was actually designed for people to shift differently. I am going to continue to be bold and double down on who I am and what I am going for.”

“Today was calming and had strong energy and was so curated from the speakers to the space. I am going to focus on small steps and I am ready to change everything.”

About The Event Summit

The Event Summit is an annual business and leadership conference designed for event professionals who want to grow with clarity, lead with confidence, and build businesses that support the lives they want.

Olivia Olson

Rayce PR + Marketing

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The Event Summit 2026 Brings Event Industry Leaders Together for a Day of Leadership and Growth in Miami News Provided By Rayce PR + Marketing November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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