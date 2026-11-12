Four Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Attorneys Named To Virginia's Legal 250 For 2026

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RICHMOND, Va. - Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce that four of its attorneys have been named to Virginia's Legal 250 for 2026, a new recognition program from Virginia Lawyers Weekly honoring 250 outstanding attorneys across the Commonwealth.The four attorneys recognized are M. Scott Bucci, Elliott M. Buckner, Stephanie E. Grana, and Jeffrey N. Stedman. Each was selected in a practice area reflecting their experience representing individuals and families who have suffered serious injuries because of another party's negligence.The firm's 2026 Virginia's Legal 250 honorees include:- M. Scott Bucci - Premises Liability- Elliott M. Buckner - Personal Injury- Stephanie E. Grana - Personal Injury- Jeffrey N. Stedman - Personal InjuryThe recognition highlights the attorneys' professional accomplishments, legal experience, and contributions to Virginia's legal community.Having four attorneys named to the inaugural Virginia's Legal 250 across these practice areas demonstrates Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci's longstanding commitment to representing injured Virginians in complex personal injury and premises liability.What Is Virginia's Legal 250?Virginia's Legal 250 is a new recognition program established by Virginia Lawyers Weekly to honor 250 outstanding attorneys practicing throughout the Commonwealth.The inaugural list was published on November 4, 2026, and recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated sustained professional success, the ability to respond to changing client needs and legal developments, and meaningful engagement with their communities.The program recognizes attorneys across 40 categories of law, highlighting legal professionals who have distinguished themselves through their experience, accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to the profession.Virginia's Legal 250 replaces and builds upon Virginia Lawyers Weekly's previous practice-specific Go To Lawyers recognition program.The new format brings together accomplished attorneys from a wide range of legal disciplines, including personal injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, business litigation, and other practice areas.For Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci, having four attorneys selected to the inaugural list reflects the firm's experience handling complex litigation and its attorneys' contributions to the Virginia legal community.M. Scott Bucci – Premises LiabilityM. Scott Bucci has been named to Virginia's Legal 250 for 2026 in the Premises Liability category, recognizing his extensive experience representing individuals injured because of dangerous property conditions and negligence.A partner at Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci, Bucci has practiced law for more than 27 years and has tried more than 125 civil cases to verdict in over 25 jurisdictions throughout Virginia. His practice focuses on premises and retailer liability, catastrophic injuries, serious motor vehicle accidents, and wrongful death.Bucci began his legal career representing corporations and insurance companies, including spending more than seven years defending a national retailer in state and federal courts. This experience provided valuable insight into how businesses and insurers investigate, evaluate, and defend premises liability claims. Today, he uses that knowledge to advocate for injured individuals and their families.His extensive trial experience has contributed to numerous verdicts and settlements exceeding $1 million. Significant case results in which he served as counsel or co-counsel include:- $16 million in a motorcycle accident case involving the death of a husband and serious injuries to his wife.- $3 million in a wrongful death case involving a highway collision that killed a husband and wife.- $2.35 million in a medical malpractice case involving a woman who died from oxygen deprivation during a hospital procedure.- $1.5 million in a premises liability wrongful death case involving a hotel's failure to timely summon emergency medical assistance.Bucci's professional recognition includes:-The Best Lawyers in America, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (2015–present)- The Best Lawyers in America, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (2026)- Virginia Super Lawyers(2013–2026)- Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers (2016, 2017, 2022–2026)- Top 50 Richmond Area Super Lawyers (2016, 2017, 2022, 2024–2026)- Previous Virginia Business Legal Elite recognition in Civil Litigation- AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-HubbellBeyond his courtroom achievements, Bucci has held prominent leadership positions in the legal profession. He served as President of the Virginia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2019 and President of the Southeastern American Board of Trial Advocates (SEABOTA) in 2024. He also represents Virginia on ABOTA's National Board.Bucci is a graduate of the University of Virginia and earned his law degree with high honors from George Mason University in 1998. He has also served on the board of the Brain Injury Association of Virginia since 2016.His selection to Virginia's Legal 250 in Premises Liability reflects his extensive trial experience, professional leadership, and longstanding commitment to representing people harmed by negligence.Elliott M. Buckner – Personal InjuryElliott Buckner has been named to Virginia's Legal 250 for 2026 in the Personal Injury category.Buckner began his legal career representing insurance companies and defendants. That background gives him a clear understanding of how the defense evaluates claims and develops litigation strategies. Today, he uses that experience to advocate for injured plaintiffs.Since transitioning to plaintiffs' work, Buckner has secured more than 80 verdicts and settlements exceeding $1 million. His cases involve traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, tractor-trailer crashes, product liability, and wrongful death.His professional recognition includes:- Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff, Virginia Super Lawyers (2026)- Virginia Super Lawyers every year since 2007- Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers (2012, 2014–2026)- Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in Richmond for Personal Injury Litigation (2021 and 2023) and Product Liability Litigation (2023 and 2027)- Virginia Lawyers Weekly "Go To Lawyer" for Negligence Litigation (2024 and 2025)- Virginia Lawyers Weekly "Leader in the Law" (2019)- Previous Virginia Business Legal Elite selections- AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-HubbellBuckner served as President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association in 2020, leading the organization during the early months of COVID-19 court disruptions. He remains active on its Executive Council.He is admitted to practice in Virginia and New York, as well as before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.Buckner frequently lectures to other attorneys on trial preparation and complex personal injury litigation.His selection to Virginia's Legal 250 adds to his extensive record of professional recognition and reflects his longstanding contributions to personal injury law in Virginia.Stephanie E. Grana – Personal InjuryStephanie Grana has been named to Virginia's Legal 250 for 2026 in the Personal Injury category.Grana is one of Virginia's most accomplished trial lawyers, with more than 30 years of experience representing injured individuals and their families. Her practice focuses on catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice.She has secured more than 100 verdicts and settlements exceeding $1 million. Her cases include complex medical negligence claims, brain injuries, wrongful death, and serious automobile and tractor-trailer crashes.Her Super Lawyers recognition includes:- Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff, Virginia Super Lawyers (2026)- Top 10 Virginia Super Lawyers (2025 and 2026)- Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers (2012, 2014–2026)- Top 50 Women Virginia Super Lawyers (2012–2026)Additional professional honors include:- Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in Richmond five times, including 2026 recognition for Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation- Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Litigation (2021)- Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers- Virginia Lawyers Weekly Circle of Excellence Award (2024)- Civility and Professionalism Award from the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys (2019)- AV Rating from Martindale-HubbellGrana has also held numerous leadership positions within Virginia's legal community.She served as the 84th President of the Virginia State Bar and is a past President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. She has led the Virginia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. American Inn of Court.She has also served on the faculty of the Virginia State Bar's Harry L. Carrico Professionalism Course.Her selection to Virginia's Legal 250 in Personal Injury recognizes her extensive experience pursuing justice for clients and families harmed by the negligence of others, as well as her leadership within Virginia's legal profession.Jeffrey N. Stedman – Personal InjuryJeffrey N. Stedman has been named to Virginia's Legal 250 for 2026 in the Personal Injury category, recognizing his contributions to complex personal injury litigation and his work representing individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries.A partner at Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci, Stedman represents clients in cases involving tractor-trailer and automobile collisions, bicycle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, professional negligence, and product liability.Stedman joined the firm in 2013 and was promoted to partner effective January 1, 2024. He leads the firm's legal research and analysis, playing an important role in developing the legal strategies and arguments used in complex injury and wrongful death litigation.As a member of the firm's trial teams, Stedman has helped navigate complicated legal issues in numerous multimillion-dollar recoveries. His work involves researching difficult legal questions, analyzing evidence, preparing legal briefs, and developing arguments that support the firm's efforts to secure compensation for injured clients.Stedman brings a distinctive academic background to his legal practice. Before attending law school, he earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of California, San Diego, and taught ethics, legal philosophy, and logic at several universities, including the University of Richmond.He graduated from William & Mary Law School in 2012, where he served as Senior Articles Editor of the William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review. During law school, he received academic recognition for excellence in legal research, analysis, and trial practice. He also completed a judicial internship with a United States Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of Virginia.Stedman's professional honors include:- The Best Lawyers in America, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (2026)- The Best Lawyers in America, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (2026)- Virginia Super LawyersRising Stars (2022)- Second Prize, Kaufman & Canoles Writing Competition, William & Mary School of Law- Senior Articles Editor, William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy ReviewStedman is a member of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Virginia Bar Association.His combination of legal scholarship, analytical expertise, and litigation experience has made him an important member of Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci's trial team.His selection to Virginia's Legal 250 in Personal Injury reflects his growing professional recognition and his contributions to the firm's representation of seriously injured Virginians.Four Attorneys RecognizedThe selection of four Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci attorneys for the inaugural Virginia's Legal 250 demonstrates the firm's breadth of experience across several areas of civil litigation.These recognized practice areas include:- Premises Liability: Representing individuals injured because of dangerous property conditions, inadequate maintenance, and other hazards caused by negligence.- Personal Injury: Advocating for people who have suffered serious injuries in automobile accidents, truck crashes, and other incidents involving negligent conduct.These areas frequently involve complicated legal and medical questions, significant financial losses, and injuries that can permanently change a person's life.The recognition of Bucci, Buckner, Grana, and Stedman underscores the firm's commitment to providing experienced legal representation to individuals and families facing these challenges.About Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Car Accident & Personal Injury LawyersCantor Grana Buckner Bucci has represented injured Virginians since 1979. Based in Richmond, the firm handles serious and complex personal injury cases, including car and truck crashes, catastrophic injuries, traumatic brain injuries, medical malpractice, premises liability, and wrongful death.Virginia Lawyers Weekly has reported that the firm recorded more recoveries exceeding $1 million than any other Virginia law firm since 2008.Several features distinguish the firm's approach to personal injury litigation:- Experienced legal and medical support: Clients are supported by trial attorneys, a legal research attorney, a registered nurse, and a Director of Brain Injury Services.- Brain injury experience: The firm has been recognized as a Brain Injury Association of America Preferred Attorney firm.- Jury research: The firm operates its own jury consulting company, Jury Impressions, to evaluate how potential jurors may respond to evidence and legal arguments.- Professional recognition: Six firm partners were named to The Best Lawyers in America for 2026, and four attorneys have now been named to the inaugural Virginia's Legal 250.- Contingency fee representation: Clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation for them.The firm's attorneys are committed to helping injured individuals and their families pursue accountability and fair compensation after serious accidents and acts of negligence.If you or a loved one has been injured because of someone else's negligence, Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci offers free consultations to discuss your legal options.Schedule a free consultation today. Call Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci at (804) 644-1400 or visit . The firm answers calls 24/7.Office: 7130 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 400, Richmond, VA 23226

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