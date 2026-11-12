Gateway Theatre Brings Spectacular Broadway Musical 42Nd Street To Richmond, BC This Holiday Season

Madison Simms in Gateway Theatre's production of 42nd Street, photo by David Cooper

Experience the Tony Award-Winning Musical Featuring Show-Stopping Tap Numbers and Broadway Classics from December 10 - January 2 at Gateway Theatre

- Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre's Executive Artistic DirectorRICHMOND, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, step back in time to Broadway's golden era with the 'the original showbiz musical', 42nd Street from December 10 to January 2, 2027 at Gateway Theatre. This Tony Award-Winning, tap-dancing musical features spectacular choreography, famous Broadway melodies, and Lower Mainland's best talent, directed and choreographed by Nicol Spinola, with music direction by Sean Baytun. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, 42nd Street features iconic favourites including "We're in the Money" and "Lullaby of Broadway.Peggy Sawyer is a small-town girl with big Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, she lands her first role in a glitzy new musical. But just before opening night, Dorothy Brock, the show's leading lady, breaks her ankle, leaving the production in jeopardy. Suddenly, Peggy gets her chance to step into the spotlight. Will she rise to the occasion and get her big break?“There's something incredibly exciting about seeing a whole ensemble of dancers moving in perfect time, with a live band bringing the music to life,” says Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre's Executive Artistic Director.“This is what makes 42nd Street so special. It's a big, celebratory Broadway musical that brings people together. You can bring someone who's never seen a musical and someone who knows every song, and both will get swept up in the joyfulness.”The holiday season is a time for making memories and sharing special experiences. With tap-dancing musicals rarely seen on stage across Metro Vancouver, 42nd Street offers a special opportunity to experience the spectacle of Broadway close to home. Behind the dazzling performances is an incredible amount of detail, including more than 200 costumes, over 60 pairs of shoes, and over 2,000 lightbulbs illuminating the set. Whether it's a family tradition, an outing with friends or a special occasion, it's a memorable way to celebrate the season together.Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online or by calling the Gateway Theatre Box Office. Performances are from Thursday, December 10, 2026 to Saturday, January 2, 2027. This show is recommended for ages 6 and up.CASTCharlie Gallant* (Julian Marsh) | Melissa Oei* (Dorothy Brock) | Madison Simms (Peggy Sawyer) | Elizabeth Barrett* (Maggie Jones) | Danica Kobayashi (Ann Reilly“Anytime Annie”)| Blake Sartin (Billy Lawlor) | Zak Stevens (Abner Dillon) | Abby Woodhouse (Pat Denning) | Tanner Zerr* (Bert Barry) | Jaren Guerreiro (Andy Lee) | Alyson Vance (Lorraine Flemming, Ensemble) | Colleen Zander (Phyllis Dale, Ensemble) | Oliver Blair (Ensemble) | Elliott Cheung (Ensemble) | Trista Davis (Ensemble) | Kaliyana Denham-Rohlicek (Ensemble) | Camille Griffiths (Ensemble) | Kadia Kindersley (Ensemble) | Darian Ngai (Ensemble) | Alison Wright (Ensemble) | Jacob Sirois (Swing for Ensemble) | Jordana Dominelli (Swing for Ensemble)CREATIVE TEAMNicol Spinola* (Director & Choreographer) | Sean Bayntun (Music Director) | Alaia Hamer† (Set & Props Designer) | Donnie Tejani (Costume Designer) | Jonathan Kim† (Lighting Designer) | Kate De Lorme† (Sound Designer) | Angela Beaulieu* (Stage Manager) | Jenny Kim* (Assistant Stage Manager) | Lou Marshall (Apprentice Stage Manager) | Julia MacLean (Associate Choreographer) | Keairn Chesebro (Assistant Music Director)* The participation of these artists is arranged by permission of Canadian Actors' Equity Association under the provision of the Opera Policy (DOT).† Indicated designers on this production are represented by the Associated Designers of Canada, IATSE Local AD659.42nd Street is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.About Gateway TheatreGateway Theatre is“A Stage for Change”, creating outstanding professional theatre to be a celebrated stage for the performing arts in British Columbia, guided by the diverse stories of this place and beyond.Gateway connects with audiences and artists through three areas: Theatre and Events, Education, and Community Rentals. Through Theatre and Events, Gateway produces a breadth of stories that tackle ideas, values, and issues that reflect this city's diverse people. The Education programming connects youth to the performing arts, including offering classes in acting, singing, and dancing. The Community Rentals program allows the community to celebrate its achievements, welcoming thousands of people each year to participate in events put on by the public. Gateway Theatre is proud to bring the community together through the performing arts.

Cynnamon Schreinert

HartleyPR

+1 604-802-2733

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Gateway Theatre Brings Spectacular Broadway Musical 42nd Street to Richmond, BC This Holiday Season News Provided By HartleyPR November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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