SBG Sox Joins USA Prime, Expanding Regional Footprint Across Six States As USA Prime SBG

SBG Sox is now USA Prime SBG

Established Gulf Coast baseball program joins USA Prime's national network of more than 1,000 travel teams, expanding opportunities for players and families.

- Chris Snopek, Founder of SBG SoxRIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- USA Prime today announced that SBG Sox has joined the USA Prime network and will operate as USA Prime SBG, expanding its regional footprint across Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas (excluding Northwest Arkansas), Mobile, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.With an established presence in Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, SBG Sox has built a strong reputation for player development, competitive success and preparing athletes for opportunities at the next level. The partnership with USA Prime marks a significant step forward for the organization, providing a platform for continued growth and expansion into additional markets throughout the Southeast.As USA Prime SBG, the program's existing leadership and coaching staff will continue overseeing local operations while gaining the resources, reach and support of USA Prime's national organization. The partnership will allow USA Prime SBG to strengthen its existing programs while developing new teams and opportunities across its expanded territory.Players, families and coaches will gain access to USA Prime's national events, recruiting resources, organizational support and established partnerships, including adidas, BSN Sports, TeamInn and Luccini."SBG has always been about more than baseball," said Chris Snopek, Founder of SBG Sox. "We believe God gives every one of these kids their gifts for a reason, and our job is to help them grow as players and as young men of faith and character. When we sat down with USA Prime, we found people who share that purpose. We're grateful for this partnership and excited about what it opens up for our families.""The strongest partnerships start with shared values," said Brandon Shangraw, CEO of USA Prime. "Chris and the SBG team have built a program on faith, character, player development and doing things the right way for families. That's exactly the kind of organization we want representing USA Prime. We're excited to provide them with the resources, relationships and national platform to build on what they've already established throughout the region."Teams will begin competing under the USA Prime SBG name starting during the Summer 2027 season, with plans to expand the organization's presence and player development opportunities throughout its designated six-state territory.About USA PrimeUSA Prime is a national youth travel baseball and softball organization with more than 1,000 travel baseball teams across 80-plus locations in 45 states, serving approximately 12,000 players, along with a rapidly growing softball program. USA Prime alumni accounted for 50 MLB Draft picks and $97 million in signing bonuses across the 2025 and 2026 MLB drafts. Learn more at usaprime.About SBG SoxFounded in 2008 and based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, SBG Sox Baseball is a nationally recognized youth and high school baseball organization with established programs across Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. SBG features more than 75 teams and 900 players, with a strong tradition of player development and competitive success.The organization has produced hundreds of college players, 13 MLB Draft selections and numerous state and national championships, while earning 140 top-three finishes and 36 tournament championships.Beginning with the Summer 2027 season, the organization will operate as USA Prime SBG, building on its established foundation while expanding its reach across Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas (excluding Northwest Arkansas), coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Jamie Smith

USA Prime

+1 972-975-9079

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SBG Sox Joins USA Prime, Expanding Regional Footprint Across Six States as USA Prime SBG News Provided By USA Prime Sports November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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