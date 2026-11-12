Indoor Golf Launch Expands Custom Golf Simulator Installations Nationwide

A custom home golf simulator designed and installed by Indoor Golf Launch.

With 750+ installs completed and partnerships across 26+ manufacturers, IGL makes custom golf simulators for homes and businesses simpler and more affordable.

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indoor Golf Launch (IGL), one of the nation's fastest-growing custom golf simulator companies, is expanding its nationwide installation service to meet surging demand from homeowners who want a professional-grade golf experience without leaving home. They also help commercial facility owners with consulting, equipment, design, and installation.What began as a mission to make indoor golf more accessible has grown into a company that has completed more than 750 custom simulator installations across the country, with projects ranging from compact garage setups to premium dedicated golf rooms.“Our goal has always been simple: help people build the golf space they've been dreaming about, without the guesswork, lack of transparency, or the inflated price tags,” said Tyler Bingham, co-founder of Indoor Golf Launch.Unlike retailers tied to a single equipment brand, Indoor Golf Launch uses a brand-agnostic model, partnering with more than 26 manufacturers to match each customer with the right launch monitor, software, and enclosure for their space and budget. Because the company charges no markups on equipment, customers get wholesale pricing with expert guidance built in."Every project is tailored to each customer's space. Whether someone wants equipment only or a full white-glove setup", said Josh McKenna, the other co-founder of Indoor Golf Launch, "whether someone wants equipment only or a full white-glove setup, we build it around them.”IGL offers:. Custom simulator packages for nearly any room size, with projects from $7,500 to $40,000+. Professional installation backed by a one-day install guarantee. Flexible financing through over 18 lenders, making it easier to spread out the investment. A referral program that pays $250 cash and gives the referred friend their first year of simulator software freeThe expansion comes as more homeowners look for ways to practice year-round, entertain family and friends, and bring the fun of the course into their own homes. IGL has leaned into that momentum by streamlining its sales and installation process so getting set up is faster and simpler than ever.“Golf simulators used to feel out of reach for the average person,” Tyler Bingham added.“We've worked hard to change that, by making the whole process approachable, transparent, and genuinely fun from the first phone call to the first swing.”To learn more or request a custom quote, visit Indoor Golf Launch online. IGL also has a full simulator builder to view various buildouts and prices in their space's dimensions: /simulator-tool/About Indoor Golf Launch:Indoor Golf Launch is a nationwide custom golf simulator company based in Logan, Utah. With a brand-agnostic, no-markup model and more than 750 installations completed, IGL helps homeowners and businesses design, source, and install golf simulators tailored to their space and budget.

Tyler Bingham

Indoor Golf Launch

+1 435-557-3789

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Indoor Golf Launch Expands Custom Golf Simulator Installations Nationwide News Provided By Indoor Golf Launch November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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