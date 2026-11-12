Arbisoft Deepens Salesforce Partnership With 42 Certifications And Three Free Native Apps

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As a Salesforce Select and ISV Partner, Arbisoft brings 100 delivered projects, 9 Expert specializations, and AI-ready CRM expertise to enterprise teams.

- Osama Arshad, Salesforce Architect, ArbisoftPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arbisoft, a global software development company, announced the expansion of its Salesforce practice. As an active Salesforce Select Partner and ISV Partner, Arbisoft now brings 100 delivered Salesforce projects, 42 team certifications, and Expert Partner recognition across 9 specializations to enterprises modernizing their CRM.Organizations are asking more of Salesforce than a system of record. They want sales, service, and marketing unified on one platform, clean data across every lead channel, and a CRM ready for AI-driven workflows. Arbisoft's Salesforce practice was built to meet that demand.The practice covers Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Experience Cloud, and industry-focused clouds, along with Revenue Cloud, Field Service, integrations, and Slack. Its 42 certifications span Platform (22), Architect (6), Consultant (6), Marketing Cloud (3), Foundations and AI (3), and Slack (2), including Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service.Recent delivery shows the depth of that work. In a full HubSpot-to-Salesforce migration, Arbisoft completed all 10 workstreams, moving 10,000+ Companies to Accounts, 20,000+ contacts, 15,000+ deals to Opportunities, and 100,000+ activities. The team also rebuilt 31 reports and their dashboards, delivered 23 automations, mapped 7 sharing profiles, and launched an Experience Cloud site with a HubSpot-like interface, Gmail and Google Calendar sync, and AI-generated account summaries.As an ISV Partner, Arbisoft has also built three native Salesforce apps with no per-user licensing fees. Histora extends field history tracking to up to 45 fields per object, compared with the standard limit of 25, with policy-driven retention for audit and compliance. MailFlow moves campaign sending and per-recipient engagement tracking into Salesforce, removing the need for a separate email platform subscription. Rollup+ lets admins build SUM, COUNT, AVG, MIN, and MAX rollups on Lookup relationships through a guided wizard, with no Apex required.Arbisoft also works at the intersection of Salesforce, Slack, and AI. The team builds Slack integrations and custom Slack apps that let users search, share, and update Salesforce records without leaving the conversation, and is developing governed AI workflows that connect Claude to Salesforce through MCP, where business rules are checked before any action is taken."Enterprises do not want another tool to manage. They want Salesforce to work the way their business works," said Yasser Bashir, Co-founder of Arbisoft. "With certified experts, a track record across 100 projects, and our own native apps, we can deliver that from the first sprint through long-term adoption."Arbisoft takes on Salesforce engagements covering implementation, migration, integration, and custom app development.About ArbisoftArbisoft is an enterprise software development company specializing in custom software development, AI development, mobile application development, and Databricks data engineering with decade-long domain expertise in EdTech and TravelTech.For nearly two decades, we've been the engineering partner behind category-defining brands: KAYAK and Careem in Travel, MIT, Harvard, and edX in Education. Our platforms collectively serve 500M+ users and have generated $1B+ in revenue for our clients.About Arbisoft's Salesforce PracticeArbisoft's Salesforce practice is an active Salesforce Select Partner and ISV Partner, recognized by Salesforce as an Expert Partner across 9 specializations. The practice holds 42 Salesforce certifications and has delivered 100 Salesforce projects. Learn more at arbisoft.

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Arbisoft Deepens Salesforce Partnership with 42 Certifications and Three Free Native Apps News Provided By Arbisoft Global LLC November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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