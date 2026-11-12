The Global Aerospace And Defense Wheel And Brake Market Is Expected To Grow At A 6.4% CAGR Over The Forecast Period

Aerospace And Defense Wheel And Brake Market Report

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The Business Research Company's l Aerospace and Defense Wheel and Brake Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aerospace and defense wheel and brake market has been on a steady upswing lately, driven by several key factors including increasing aircraft deliveries and modernization efforts. As aviation continues to expand globally, the demand for durable and advanced braking systems grows in tandem. This overview delves into the current market size, influential growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this critical segment of the aerospace industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Aerospace and Defense Wheel and Brake Market

The aerospace and defense wheel and brake market has shown strong growth, with its valuation rising from $4.59 billion in 2025 to $4.9 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historic surge is largely fueled by increased aircraft deliveries, expansion of fleets, heightened emphasis on aircraft braking safety, and a transition from conventional to carbon brakes. Additionally, the growing scale of commercial aviation operations and the rising need for maintenance and brake system replacements have contributed to this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this positive trend, reaching $6.27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key factors supporting this forecast include the rising demand for lightweight wheel and brake systems, broader adoption of electromechanical braking technologies, and increasing use of advanced brake control systems. Moreover, the expansion of aftermarket maintenance activities and a growing requirement for aircraft wheels capable of handling higher loads are expected to drive further growth. Trends anticipated to influence the market involve greater use of lightweight components, high-temperature resistant braking systems, widespread adoption of carbon brakes in both commercial and military aircraft, deeper integration of electronic brake control systems, and enhanced anti-skid braking mechanisms.

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Understanding Aerospace and Defense Wheel and Brake Systems

These wheel and brake components are essential for aircraft ground operations, providing safe taxiing, maneuvering, braking, and landing functions. Designed to endure immense loads, extreme temperatures, and challenging operating conditions, these systems ensure reliable stopping power, structural strength, and operational safety. The incorporation of advanced materials and precision engineering techniques helps improve durability, reduce overall weight, and boost aircraft performance, making these components indispensable in modern aviation.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Aerospace and Defense Wheel and Brake Market

One of the main drivers of this market is the ongoing modernization of aircraft fleets worldwide. This process involves replacing, refurbishing, and upgrading older aircraft with newer models equipped with advanced systems and components. The push for fleet modernization is motivated by goals such as improving fuel efficiency, lowering maintenance expenses, increasing operational reliability, and meeting stricter safety and environmental regulations.

As older braking and wheel parts are replaced during these upgrades, demand rises for new aerospace and defense wheel and brake systems. For example, Airbus SE, a leading aerospace manufacturer based in France, projected in June 2025 that the global commercial aircraft fleet would nearly double-from about 24,000 aircraft in 2024 to nearly 49,000 by 2044-requiring over 43,000 new aircraft deliveries to support this growth and phase out older planes. This large-scale fleet renewal significantly drives the expansion of the wheel and brake market.

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Regional Outlook in the Aerospace and Defense Wheel and Brake Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for aerospace and defense wheels and brakes, reflecting its strong aviation industry and technological capabilities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded view of global market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Global Aerospace and Defense Wheel and Brake Market is Expected to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR Over the Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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