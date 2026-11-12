Eastern Virginia NABIP Selects Swellspace To Power AI-Driven Member Communications

- Tammy Nelson, Secretary, Eastern VA NABIPCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Eastern Virginia Chapter of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (Eastern VA NABIP ) has partnered with SwellSpace to launch a modern, centralized online hub for its members.The Eastern Virginia NABIP site gives the chapter's more than 100 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals a single destination for chapter news and leadership information, upcoming events, legislative updates, industry links, an agent directory, and errors and omissions resources. The site serves members across the Tidewater area of Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.SwellSpace enables organizations like Eastern VA NABIP to deliver a professional, easy-to-navigate site without requiring complex IT integrations or member logins. The platform is fully mobile-ready and allows the chapter's leadership to make updates independently, keeping member-facing content accurate and timely."Our members used to call the board every time they had a question about an event or a policy, and answering those calls one by one ate up hours we didn't have," said Tammy Nelson, Secretary of Eastern VA NABIP. "Now Benny answers those questions directly, and having one place where members can find events, leadership updates, and everything else makes it so much easier for us to serve them well."– Tammy Nelson, Secretary, Eastern VA NABIPChapter information for Eastern VA NABIP once lived scattered across email threads and attachments - members searching for an event date or a legislative update often had to comb back through months of messages, while board volunteers found themselves fielding the same questions again and again. Consolidating everything into one destination was as much about giving the board its time back as it was about serving members. The new site reflects NABIP's mission to advance the employee benefits industry and equip its members with the knowledge and connections they need to serve their clients effectively.SwellSpace's barrier-free model, which requires no member logins, is particularly well-suited for professional associations, where accessibility and ease of use directly affect engagement. Members and the public can access the site from any device at any time without friction.The site also features Benny, SwellSpace's AI assistant, which answers member questions in plain language any time, day or night. Benny's answers are drawn directly from the chapter's own materials, so members get accurate, on-brand information instantly, without waiting on a callback or digging through documents.“Professional associations like Eastern VA NABIP play a critical role in connecting benefits and insurance professionals with the resources they need, and this chapter is a great example of an organization that genuinely invests in its members' experience,” said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace.“We're proud to power the Eastern VA NABIP site and look forward to supporting the chapter as it grows.”– Jessica Brewer, CEO, SwellSpaceAbout Eastern Virginia NABIPThe Eastern Virginia National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (Eastern VA NABIP) is a local chapter of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals representing more than 100 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals in the Tidewater area of Virginia and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The chapter aims to be a leading organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals by offering excellent service and resources through legislation, professional growth, and community partnerships. Learn more at .About SwellSpaceSwellSpace builds AI-powered communication hubs for benefits brokers, associations, and employers. At the center of every SwellSpace site is Benny, an AI assistant grounded on each client's own content, giving members instant, accurate answers in plain language, day or night, without a callback or a search through documents. Paired with a barrier-free, mobile-ready experience that requires no employee or member logins, SwellSpace puts information directly in members' hands, from any device, at any time. Setup is fast and requires no complex integrations or IT involvement, so teams can keep both their content and their AI assistant current on their own. Learn more at swellspace.

Rebecca Ghyzel

SwellSpace

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Eastern Virginia NABIP Selects SwellSpace to Power AI-Driven Member Communications News Provided By SwellSpace November 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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