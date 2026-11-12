US, Japan Advance Seabed Minerals Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) The United States and Japan on Thursday outlined plans to expand cooperation on seabed minerals, including rare-earth deposits, processing capacity and exploration technology, as they seek to strengthen supplies considered essential to their economies and national security.

A joint statement released by the US State Department set out priorities ranging from commercial partnerships and joint research to regulatory exchanges and safeguards for sensitive technology. It followed meetings of a bilateral working group in Toyama, Japan, on November 11 and 12.

The talks covered Japan's rare-earth mud project near Minamitorishima Island and its polymetallic nodules project. Government officials, industry representatives, researchers and technical experts participated in the expanded engagement, the statement said.

“The two governments recognise the potential for responsible seabed mineral resource development to diversify critical mineral supplies, create new commercial opportunities, and support the two countries' industrial bases,” it said.

The announcement laid out areas for future cooperation.

A central priority is securing processing capacity among trusted partners to reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities.

The statement identified the protection of sensitive technologies and proprietary information as another priority. It did not name particular technologies or companies that would fall within those safeguards.

On research, the two countries plan to exchange information on deep-sea exploration, seabed mapping and resource assessment. Their cooperation would also cover environmental assessments, measures to reduce environmental impacts, monitoring and technological innovation.

The announcement pairs that investment objective with cooperation on environmental mitigation and monitoring. It does not announce new regulatory approvals for either of the Japanese projects discussed at the working-group meeting.

The two sides also intend to seek additional partnerships for seabed mineral development. No additional partner countries were identified in the statement.

The governments said they would coordinate across agencies and draw on their scientific, technological, industrial, diplomatic and financial capabilities.