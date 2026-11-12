BTCC Exchange Launches Anthropic Pre-IPO Trading Campaign With 0 Fees And An AI Tech Prize Pool

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today launched Anthropic pre-IPO trading, with zero fees on ANTHROPICUSDT futures from Nov 11 to Nov 30, 2026.

The launch extends BTCC's 0-Barrier Trading theme, bringing 0 fees to one of the most closely watched pre-IPO stories in AI.

Campaign highlights



0% fees: Zero trading fees on ANTHROPICUSDT throughout the campaign.

Trade more, spin more: Participants can earn spins to win mega prizes by reaching various volume milestones. Spins stack, and participants can get up to 18 spins with 5,000,000 USDT in total volume. Every spin wins a prize. AI Tech Prize Pool: The grand prize is a two-year Claude Ultra subscription (worth $4,800). Other prizes include an Apple Vision Pro, a three-month ChatGPT Pro subscription, PS5 Pro with Grand Theft Auto VI, Oura Ring 5, and futures trading vouchers and funds.



“Anthropic's path toward the public markets has drawn intense interest from both tech and trading communities,” said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC.“Zero fees on ANTHROPICUSDT removes cost as a barrier, so our users can trade the biggest stories in AI without trading costs. We started our 0 Fee Festival on that principle, and we're glad to extend it to this new market.”

The Anthropic campaign builds on BTCC's track record in pre-IPO markets. In April 2026, BTCC listed SPACEXUSDT perpetual futures ahead of SpaceX's public debut, and SpaceX futures recorded over 118 million USDT in single-day trading volume on June 16, 2026. With Anthropic pre-IPO trading now live, BTCC continues to widen access to some of the market's most closely watched listings.

For more details about the Anthropic campaign and registration, visit here.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12.6 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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