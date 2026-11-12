NOBS Functional Breath Mint Named Best Breath Mint Nationwide For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOBS Functional Breath Mint has been named the 2026 Best Breath Mint Nationwide by Top Business Awards US. The award recognizes the product's dentist-formulated FloraShiftTM blend, sugar-free formulation, ingredient transparency, and practical role in oral care between brushing sessions.

Formulated by NOBS co-founder and dentist Dr. Ilon Choai, the blend combines zinc acetate dihydrate, beta-cyclodextrin, L-arginine, magnesium citrate, potassium bicarbonate, and potassium nitrate.







NOBS Functional Breath Mint with FloraShiftTM. Photo: NOBS Routines.

The selection rationale describes a formulation designed to work with bacteria already living in the mouth. It highlights complementary ingredient roles spanning breath-odor chemistry, bacterial signaling, acid buffering, and nutrients used by health-associated oral bacteria.

For breath freshness, the listing points to zinc's ability to bind certain odor-related sulfur compounds, including hydrogen sulfide, and beta-cyclodextrin's ability to trap odor molecules. It also discusses laboratory research on cyclodextrins and the chemical signals bacteria use to coordinate biofilm formation.

The acid-buffering rationale brings together two routes: certain oral bacteria use L-arginine to produce alkaline compounds, while potassium bicarbonate buffers acids directly. The listing also describes magnesium research involving competition between oral bacteria and nitrate research examining microbial communities, lactate production, and pH.

Top Business Awards US evaluates breath mints for thoughtful formulation, ingredient transparency, and the quality and accuracy of the research informing their use. Its winner page distinguishes ingredient research from testing of the finished NOBS mint; the cited studies are not a clinical trial of this specific product.

NOBS Functional Breath Mint combines its FloraShiftTM blend with xylitol among its sweeteners, peppermint and spearmint ingredients for flavor, and menthol for a cooling sensation. The sugar-free mint contains no live probiotic cultures and is designed for everyday moments such as after meals, during the workday, or while traveling.

The award highlights ingredient transparency and a formulation created by a dentist and informed by research into oral bacteria and breath odor. Designed for convenience, NOBS Functional Breath Mint complements brushing, flossing, and professional dental care within a consistent oral care routine.

About NOBS





NOBS is an oral-care brand co-founded by dentist Dr. Ilon Choai. Its range includes fluoride-free nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets and Functional Breath Mint, with products designed for different parts of a daily oral-care routine.

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For more information about NOBS Routines, contact the company here:

NOBS Routines

Bilal Amin

+15513333831

...

New York City, New York

CONTACT: Bilal Amin