Supplycore Earns 2027 Gold Military Friendly® And 2026 HIRE Vets Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Military Friendly® Employer, Military Spouse Friendly® Employer, and U.S. Department of Labor recognitions honor SupplyCore's commitment to veterans and military families

Rockford, IL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a leading Defense Prime Vendor and trusted supply chain partner, announced today that it has earned the 2027 Gold Military Friendly® Employer designation and ranked No. 2 among the Top 10 2027 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers. The U.S. Department of Labor also recognized SupplyCore with the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

These recognitions highlight SupplyCore's long-standing commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans and military spouses. SupplyCore works to create meaningful career opportunities where members of the military community can apply their experience, leadership, and mission-focused perspective.

“At SupplyCore, the talents and perspectives veterans and military spouses bring to our team are a genuine source of pride,” said Andre Balka, Chief of Staff and VP of Organizational Development at SupplyCore.“Their firsthand insight, steadfast dedication, and passion for serving the warfighter strengthen how we support military customers and their missions. We are grateful to VIQTORY and the U.S. Department of Labor for recognizing our continued commitment to veterans and military families.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal award program that recognizes employers that successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. SupplyCore is one of 772 recipients of the 2026 award. Recipients meet employment and veteran-integration criteria that address veteran hiring and retention, veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources efforts, compensation, and tuition assistance.

The Military Friendly® Employer survey evaluates an organization's policies, practices, and results across the military employee lifecycle, including recruitment, retention, advancement, and support. SupplyCore earned Gold status for 2027 and ranked No. 2 among the Top 10 2027 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers, recognizing the company's support for military spouses and their careers.

SupplyCore's history of supporting the warfighter is closely connected to its workplace culture. Veteran associates bring firsthand knowledge of military operations and customer needs, helping the company deliver mission-focused supply chain solutions for U.S. military, government, and allied customers worldwide.

SupplyCore also works with veteran-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses within its supplier network and supports veterans' organizations and community service initiatives at the national, regional, and local levels.

SupplyCore will be listed as a 2027 Gold Military Friendly® Employer and ranked No. 2 among the Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers at MilitaryFriendly.com and among the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients on the HIREVets.gov Awardees Map.

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore is a leading Defense Prime Vendor and trusted partner to trusted brands SM specializing in delivering critical support to U.S. government and military operations as well as allied nations. With locations worldwide, SupplyCore optimizes procurement, distribution, and lifecycle management to sustain and maintain mission readiness. Representing thousands of suppliers who offer industry-leading products, parts, and equipment, SupplyCore is committed to delivering superior solutions, innovation, and tailored support to meet the unique challenges of customers worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its 38-year history of supporting the warfighter and first responders, visit .

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced through a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven lists and methodology are available at MilitaryFriendly.com/mfcguide.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. Awards are available for large, medium, and small employers at platinum and gold levels. The 2027 award application period opens January 31, 2027. For more information about the program and application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

CONTACT: Nellie Miller SupplyCore Inc. 815-972-4726...