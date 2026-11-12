Willowdale Asset Management Appoints Frank Magliocco As Board Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaughan, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willowdale Asset Management today announced the appointment of, as a Board Advisor. Frank will provide strategic counsel to Willowdale's leadership team as the firm continues to grow its real estate investment and asset management platform.

Frank brings more than 37 years of experience in real estate, financial leadership, audit, and corporate governance. He recently retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), where he served as a Partner for 25 years, including more than 15 years as PwC Canada's National Real Estate Leader and two years as National Private Leader.“Frank's exceptional depth across real estate investment, finance, and governance will be a tremendous asset to Willowdale as we continue to expand our platform,” said Daniel Guizzetti and Andrew Guizzetti, Co-CEOs of Willowdale Asset Management.“His experience advising many of North America's leading real estate organizations, combined with his strategic perspective and rigorous financial expertise, will add significant value to our team and our investors.” Frank added:“Willowdale has built a strong foundation in real estate asset management, and I am pleased to support its leadership as the firm pursues its next phase of growth. I look forward to contributing to the firm's strategy, governance, and long-term success.”

At PwC, Frank led cross-border teams and complex transactions across Canada, the United States, and Europe, and served on the firm's Global Real Estate and Global Private Leadership teams. He has advised prominent organizations including Choice Properties REIT, Dream Unlimited, CAPREIT, and many of Canada's largest private real estate companies. Frank is also a recognized leader in audit committee governance and IFRS reporting. He has served as Chair or member of multiple audit committees, including Providence Healthcare Foundation, Campfire Circle, the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, ULI Toronto, and BILD GTA.

About Willowdale Asset Management

Established in 1993, Willowdale Asset Management - the former corporate division of Empire Homes - has grown from a single-project homebuilding company into a diversified real estate organization. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Willowdale has expanded its portfolio across North America, with operations in Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Colorado. The firm combines disciplined investment management with hands-on operational expertise to create long-term value.

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Frank Magliocco

CONTACT: Andrew Guizzetti | Co-CEO Willowdale Asset Management (905) 307-8102...