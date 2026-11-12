Trevor Goring Recaps Mass Torts Made Perfect 2026 And The Next Wave Of Mass Tort Filings On Coffee With Q

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trevor Goring joins legal news reporter Rene Perras on Coffee With Q to recap MTMP 2026 and discuss emerging mass tort litigation involving social media, drugs, contamination, and medical devices.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Trevor Goring

Coffee With Q has released a new Elite Legal Professional episode with Trevor Goring, executive director and resident portrait painter of the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery. Legal news reporter Rene Perras and Goring sat down after the spring 2026 Mass Torts Made Perfect convention at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas to walk through what happened in the rooms, including the first social media trial verdict and the filings taking shape behind GLP-1 drugs, water contaminants and the Trump tariffs.

Watch or read the episode here:

What the episode covers



Mark Lanier and the Los Angeles social media trial. Goring recounts Lanier's Thursday morning session on the case against Meta and YouTube, where the jury found both liable for negligence and for malice, oppression or fraud, returning a $6 million verdict for the plaintiff identified in filings as KGM. The trial addressed the addictive design of the algorithms, not the content itself, a line the team had to hold through every exhibit. Lanier illustrated expert cherry-picking by pouring bags of M&Ms into a bowl and fishing out only the red ones, then used children's alphabet blocks to spell out addiction in a child's brain.

Oz Perlman at the Wednesday luncheon. The Emmy winner, booked to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner, performed for attendees and signed copies of his new book, Read Your Mind. Goring describes a routine he had never seen another mentalist attempt, where the answer traveled to a third person pulled from the audience.

Women and wealth, at the Paralegal College. J.C. Constantino's session drew a full room and a return booking for the autumn. Her figure: 80 to 90 trillion dollars moves between generations over the next 20 years, with most of it landing with women.

The emerging litigation slate. Perras and Goring go through GLP-1 weight loss drugs and reports of irreversible blindness, 1,4-dioxane in drinking water riding behind the PFAS science, recovery actions tied to the IEEPA tariffs, and Olympus scopes returned to the manufacturer for sterilization and sent back carrying infection. Two new books from trial lawyers. Ben Crump turned up with his fiction debut, Worse Than a Lie, written with Beau Lee Cooper. Mike Papantonio launched his seventh thriller, A Death in Arcadia, built around the troubled teen industry. Goring connects the book to the Dozier School work Papantonio took on with Troy Rafferty and the Levin Papantonio firm, which ended with a $20 million compensation bill for survivors, handled pro bono over roughly two decades.

From the episode

On watching Lanier compress the case for the room, Goring said: "He moved through a very complex case at lightning speed."

Perras closed the conversation by thanking Goring for the recap and pointing listeners to the next edition of the show.

Where to find it

The full interview is on the Coffee With Q site and on YouTube at . The podcast is distributed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube. Attorneys and subject matter experts who want to appear on the show apply through the Become a Guest page at coffeewithq.org.

About the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery

The Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery holds Trevor Goring's painted record of the American trial bar, built over more than 30 years. Goring serves as executive director and paints the collection himself. His subjects include Melvin Belli, F. Lee Bailey, Johnnie Cochran, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a news and interview platform created by American tech entrepreneur Qamar Zaman and powered by Storytellers Inc. The show connects subject matter experts with a global audience across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube and syndicated press outlets. Rene Perras is the legal news reporter for the Elite Legal Professional series.

Media contact

Coffee With Q

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Email:...

Phone: 345-327-7206

Web: coffeewithq.org

###

Source

1. Rene Perras, "Trevor Goring Recaps MTMP 2026 Las Vegas and Emerging Mass Tort Litigation," Coffee With Q, October 9, 2026. All figures, case details and quoted material above come from this episode.