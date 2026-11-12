Essential Capital Advisors Closes $39.8 Million In Northern California Industrial Sales

San Carlos Industrial Portfolio

Michael Cisternino and Nick Cole represented seller and buyer in an industrial portfolio in San Carlos, CA and a multi-tenant industrial asset in Vacaville, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Essential Capital Advisors has closed two Northern California industrial sales totaling $39.8 million. Michael Cisternino, Executive Managing Partner and Founder, and Nick Cole, Senior Director, represented both the seller and the buyer in each transaction. Vacaville closed on October 19 and San Carlos closed on October 26, 2026.San Carlos Industrial Portfolio: $29,000,000The larger of the two transactions was the $29 million sale of a four-property industrial portfolio in San Carlos, California. The portfolio includes 1650 Industrial Way, 929-935 Washington Street and 990 Varian Street. San Carlos sits on the San Francisco Peninsula between San Francisco and San Jose, where industrial supply is limited and well-located product rarely trades.“This transaction underscores the demand for well-located industrial real estate with value-add potential in the Mid-Peninsula region between San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Opportunities like this are rare in a highly sought-after market characterized by limited supply, geographic constraints and high barriers to entry,” said Michael Cisternino, Executive Managing Partner and Founder of Essential Capital Advisors.3777 Vaca Valley Parkway, Vacaville: $10,800,000The second transaction was the $10.8 million sale of 3777 Vaca Valley Parkway, a multi-tenant industrial property in Vacaville, California. Vacaville is in Solano County along Interstate 80, with direct access to both the Bay Area and Sacramento."Representing both sides of each deal let us keep communication direct and timelines on track for everyone involved," said Nick Cole, Senior Director at Essential Capital Advisors. "We appreciate the confidence both parties placed in our team."About Essential Capital AdvisorsEssential Capital Advisors specializes in the sale of single & multi-tenant net-leased investment properties nationwide.###

Michael Cisternino

Essential Capital Advisors

+1 925-388-0888

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Essential Capital Advisors Closes $39.8 Million in Northern California Industrial Sales News Provided By Still Digital Studio November 12, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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