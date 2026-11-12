RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Irish falcon breeder Ken Smith, owner of Falco Ireland, hopes to add to his farm's record of 10 cup wins and a King's Sword title at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, which opens in Saudi Arabia on November 17.Smith said the festival gives breeders and falconers from around the world an opportunity to assess their falcons against international competition and evaluate the quality of their breeding programs."The festival attracts considerable interest from falcon breeding farms," Smith said, adding that races involving falcons from different bloodlines allow breeders to measure the performance of their falcons against those of other farms.Smith said he would be unable to attend this year's event but hoped several falcons bred at his farm would compete under their current owners.He said falcons bred at Falco Ireland had won 10 cups and a King's Sword title at previous editions of the festival, and he hoped to build on those achievements in future competitions.The festival draws falconers and breeders from Saudi Arabia and abroad, with racing results providing a benchmark for assessing the performance of falcons from different breeding programs.Organized by the National Center for Falcons, the 2026 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival will run from November 17 to 30 at the centre's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.The event will feature 140 rounds of Al-Milwah falcon racing and Al-Mazayen beauty contests, with prizes totalling more than 36 million Saudi riyals ($9.6 million). Competitors will also vie for the King Abdulaziz Cups, King's Sword and King's Shalfa titles.

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

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Irish falcon breeder eyes more success at Saudi festival after 10 cup wins News Provided By ELAQAT November 12, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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