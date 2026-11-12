'Civilisational Heritage Must Guide Our New Generation': J&K L-G Urges Research, Translation Of Classical Texts

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon educational and cultural bodies to translate classical texts and promote academic research, asserting that the region's civilisational heritage must remain an active, guiding force for the youth.

"Every university, every teacher, and every cultural institution of this land should work on translating important texts, encourage research, and provide scholars and students with a common platform. I believe that heritage must be alive, it must converse, and it must guide our new generation," Sinha said while addressing a two-day national seminar on 'Revival, Preservation and Sustainability of Cultural Heritage of Kashmir', organised by Kakini Building Humanity.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also joined the event virtually. Calling for a people-centric movement to preserve, document, and disseminate the Union Territory's civilisational legacy, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the present generation's responsibility extends beyond admiring historical wisdom to actively organising and making it accessible to society.

Sinha observed that Jammu and Kashmir is renowned not only for its natural beauty, but also for its profound contributions to philosophy, spirituality, language, aesthetics, and human thought.

Referring to Acharya Abhinavagupta, he noted that the philosopher embodied the unity of spiritual experience, art, and intellectual inquiry, adding that young people must be introduced to the Valley's eminent thinkers.

Emphasising that culture forms the bedrock of society, Sinha noted that preserving ancient religious sites, manuscripts, museums, and cultural institutions strengthens community identity, self-respect, and mutual understanding.

Highlighting conservation efforts undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Lieutenant Governor said heritage revival projects are advancing across Jammu and Kashmir through monument restoration, archival modernisation, archaeological research, and cultural infrastructure development.

Under the first two phases of the conservation initiative, preservation work has been initiated on 106 heritage projects, with over 40 already completed. Under Phase III, 321 projects have been identified, of which 312 have received administrative approval.

In the Jammu and Srinagar archives, digitisation of historical records has covered nearly 96.8 lakh pages so far, accounting for roughly 68 per cent of available documents. Additionally, surveys under Mission Gyan Bharatam have identified 43,000 manuscripts, with digitisation progressing steadily.

Sinha also pointed to ongoing restoration and modernisation work at the Sufiana School in Srinagar, Abhinav Theatre and Kala Kendra in Jammu, Mubarak Mandi, and research into recently discovered Kushan-era Buddhist remains in Baramulla district.

Welcoming research and documentation initiatives by Kakini Building Humanity at the Naranag Heritage Complex in Ganderbal, he expressed hope that physical restoration work would commence once procedural requirements are fulfilled.

He also praised efforts surrounding the Harmukh-Gangbal pilgrimage, describing it as a symbol of enduring cultural and spiritual traditions, and welcomed the organisation's establishment of a dedicated chair at the Indian Heritage Institute.

Reaffirming Jammu and Kashmir's tradition of communal harmony and equal respect for all faiths, Sinha said the heritage of every community must be preserved with sensitivity.

"The vaakhs of Yogini Lalleshwari and Nund Rishi still reach people's hearts across centuries, because their words contain eternal truths that are untouched by the passage of time. Preserving this tradition of harmony is our collective public responsibility," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor further stated that the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley's literary, spiritual, and cultural heritage is invaluable, adding that their dignified return would help restore Kashmir's complete social and cultural fabric.

He commended the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, scholars, archivists, museum professionals, former Army officers, and civil society organisations for their contributions to cultural conservation and nation-building.