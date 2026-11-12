'Advantage Assam' Promises Turning Into Projects On Ground: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is translating investment commitments made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit into projects on the ground, as the state steps up its push to emerge as a major industrial and investment destination in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister added that nearly Rs 3 lakh crore worth of investments announced at the summit are already taking shape across Assam.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said he had recently inaugurated an eco-friendly AAC blocks manufacturing unit in Tinsukia, describing it as another step towards delivering on the commitments made during Advantage Assam 2.0.

"We are turning every announcement at #AdvantageAssam 2.0 into reality," the Chief Minister said, adding that the new industrial unit reflected the state government's focus on converting investment proposals into operational projects.

The Assam government has been aggressively pursuing an industry-led growth strategy, positioning the state as a gateway to the Northeast and a key investment destination in eastern India.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, organised earlier this year, was a major part of this strategy, with the state government seeking investments across sectors ranging from infrastructure, energy and manufacturing to technology, tourism and agriculture.

The state government has also highlighted improvements in connectivity, industrial infrastructure and the overall business environment as key factors driving investor interest in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma has repeatedly said that the focus is not limited to attracting investment announcements but on ensuring their implementation and creating employment opportunities for the state's youth.

The latest project in Tinsukia also underlines the state government's efforts to expand industrial activity beyond Guwahati and other traditional urban centres, taking new manufacturing and investment opportunities to different parts of the state.

The state government has in recent years rolled out several initiatives aimed at improving ease of doing business and attracting both domestic and global investors.

With investment proposals now moving towards implementation, the Assam government is seeking to demonstrate that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was not merely a platform for signing agreements, but a roadmap for accelerating industrialisation, generating jobs and strengthening the state's economy.