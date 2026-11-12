K'taka: PM Modi To Flag Off Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in Bengaluru.

On this occasion, he will lay the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the official statement from the PMO said on Thursday.

Being held from 13 to 23 November 2026 on the theme 'Towards Viksit Bharat 2047', the Golden Jubilee celebration marks five decades of institution-building and service.

Established in 1975, Prashanti Kutiram was founded with the objective of integrating modern science with India's spiritual wisdom. It is home to S-VYASA, which was declared a Deemed-to-be University in 2002 and is dedicated to education and research in Yoga.

The programme will also commemorate the birth centenary of Shri Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and organiser born in Bengaluru in 1926. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1946 and served as its Sarkaryavah from 1987 to 2000.

He was among the visionaries behind S-VYASA, and his inspiration and guidance played an important role in shaping the growth of Prashanti Kutiram and advancing the institution's mission over the decades.

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. These projects span key sectors including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore. The new stretch will enhance urban connectivity, ease daily commuting, reduce travel time and strengthen public transport facilities in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore. The transmission system will facilitate the evacuation of approximately 2 GW of renewable energy potential from the Koppal and Gadag regions of Karnataka for onward transmission and distribution to beneficiaries across the grid.

He will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, developed at an investment of around Rs 1,370 crore. The project involves the establishment of a Bidar Pooling Station and will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW of solar power from the region.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, at an investment of over Rs 3,450 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Transmission System Strengthening project for Integration of Additional Renewable Energy Potential at Davanagere and Ballari, at an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore. With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, the facility will significantly strengthen India's LPG storage infrastructure.

The project also includes a 9.4 km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port to the main terminal, facilitating efficient transportation and storage of LPG. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Bengaluru. Built at an investment of Rs 330 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will strengthen petroleum product storage and distribution infrastructure in Karnataka.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of GAIL's Compressed Biogas Plant at Haralakunte, Bengaluru. The plant will process approximately 300 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonnes of clean Compressed Biogas (CBG). The project will promote scientific waste management, reduce dependence on conventional fuels and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Prime Minister will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme - Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. The redeveloped stations will offer improved passenger amenities and serve as city centres, promoting local commercial activities and tourism in the region.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 45 km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section, forming part of the 284 km Gadag-Hospet Doubling Project. The section will improve passenger and freight movement, support local trade and facilitate coal supply to the Kudgi NTPC plant.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of the 55 km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. Passing through one of India's most challenging railway terrains, the project marks a significant engineering achievement. With its completion, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route is now fully electrified.

Prime Minister will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, providing faster and modern rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. The service will connect key destinations including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar before reaching Madgaon, benefiting passengers and boosting tourism in the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, marking a significant advancement in planetarium technology and astronomy education in the country. Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), COSMOS-Mysuru is the first LED Dome planetarium in India. Envisaged as an astronomy education and training centre, it is located on the campus of the University of Mysore at the foothills of Chamundi Hills.

The state-of-the-art facility features a 15-metre tilted dome comprising around 6,150 panels with 4.2 crore individual LEDs. Unlike conventional planetariums that use projectors to display images on a passive dome, its LED panels can be controlled in real time, offering an immersive visual experience and new possibilities for astronomy education.

The Sky Theatre will showcase professionally produced astronomy programmes, along with an in-house film exploring the connection between the history of Mysuru and astronomy. The shows will be available in Kannada, English and Hindi. The centre will also house exhibition halls, a museum featuring astronomy models and artefacts, a lecture hall, a training centre and interactive outdoor exhibits.

The centre's activities will complement the Indian Institute of Astrophysics' research, operation of multi-wavelength telescope facilities across India and in space, development of future astronomical facilities and national-level outreach programmes.