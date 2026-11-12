National Tribal Film Festival Tribal Frames Manipur Begins In Imphal

The second edition of the National Tribal Film Festival, titled 'Tribal Frames Manipur', was inaugurated at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Gate, Imphal, on Thursday, bringing together filmmakers, artists and members of tribal communities to celebrate indigenous culture, traditions and cinema.

The four-day festival, being held from November 12 to 15 as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Pakhwada, is organised by the Tribal Research Institute, Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur, in collaboration with the Manipur State Film Development Society. The inaugural ceremony began with a traditional tribal ritual in which an elderly tribal man rubbed threads together to light a traditional fire, symbolising the beginning of the programme. Dignitaries also lit ceremonial candles during the inauguration.

Traditional cultural performances showcased the rich customs, traditions and heritage of the various tribal communities of Manipur, adding to the celebrations. Rajeev Singh Thakur, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Hungyo Worshang, IAS, Secretary, PHED, was the Guest of Honour. Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary, MSFDS, presided over the programme. S. Mangoljao Singh, Chairman, Film Forum Manipur, and Assurance Raikhan, President, All Tribal Film Organisation Manipur (ATFOM), attended as Special Guests.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur emphasised the importance of showcasing the state's diverse culture, music and traditional dance forms, stating that such initiatives are "much needed in the current context of Manipur". He said the film festival could bring happiness and bring people together while promoting peace and unity in the state. He also assured that the Manipur government would take such initiatives forward and provide opportunities for the state's talent to flourish.

The festival aims to provide a platform for tribal filmmakers to showcase their work and bring indigenous stories, cultural identities and traditions to a wider audience through cinema.