India Achieves 38 Percent TB Mortality Reduction as per WHO Report

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against tuberculosis (TB), recording a 38% reduction in TB mortality since 2015, compared to a global decline of 35%, alongside an impressive 94% treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB. These achievements, highlighted in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, released on 12th November 2026, reflect India's sustained progress towards eliminating TB through early detection, timely treatment, technological innovation and comprehensive patient care, a release said.

India's reduction in TB mortality highlights the country's strong performance in reducing TB-related deaths. The progress reflects the impact of intensified interventions under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), including proactive case finding including use of AI enabled X-rays, rapid diagnostics, prompt treatment initiation, differentiated TB care, and nutritional support through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and Ni-kshay Mitra initiative. These interventions were supported by AI tools for identification of hotspots, prediction of high-risk TB cases prone for adverse outcomes, Khushi - AI Chatbot & Avatar Videobot, etc. The high treatment success rate of 94% further demonstrates the effectiveness of India's patient-centred approach, strengthened treatment delivery and sustained support for people affected by TB, it added.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's fight against TB has evolved into a nationwide Jan Andolan, bringing together government institutions, healthcare professionals, communities and citizens in pursuit of a TB-Mukt Bharat. Guided by the Prime Minister's emphasis on Jan Bhagidari, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has accelerated community-based screening, AI-enabled chest X-rays, rapid molecular diagnostics, TB preventive treatment and nutritional support, taking essential services closer to vulnerable populations, it stated. India's commitment is further reflected in 96% of TB programme funding requirements being met through domestic resources, demonstrating sustained national investment, strong political commitment and a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach to TB elimination. Between 7 December 2024 and 8th November 2026, the Abhiyaan achieved significant progress: Over 25 crore individuals identified and brought within the ambit of TB screening activities; More than 11 crore chest X-rays conducted to strengthen early detection; Over 3 crore nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) conducted for rapid and accurate diagnosis; 48.64 lakh new TB cases identified, including 14.97 lakh asymptomatic cases. (ANI)