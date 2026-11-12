PM Modi Emphasizes Developing Agriculture to Build a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said building a developed India was not possible without modernising agriculture, making farming smarter and further empowering farmers, describing the sector as central to the country's progress, culture and social life.

"You cannot build a developed India without developing agriculture, making farming smarter and empowering farmers. Agriculture is not just an economic sector; it is central to India's progress," he said.

Addressing the Bharat Agriculture Conference organised by the India Today Group, PM Modi connected the ongoing festive season, particularly the Chhath festival, with India's agrarian traditions and said agriculture was deeply linked to the country's way of life.

"This event is taking place at a time when the country is in a festive mood. We celebrated Diwali two or three days ago. Now the splendour of the grand Chhath festival has taken over," he said.

"The Chhath festival is deeply connected to agrarian life. Farming is our culture, our tradition, and the foundation of our social life," the Prime Minister added.

Referring to his address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said agriculture was among the seven streams of strength identified for building a developed India. "I discussed the seven streams of strength for a developed India from the Red Fort, and agriculture is a key stream among them," he said.

Emphasising the need to strengthen the agricultural sector, he said, "Building a developed India is simply not possible without modernising agriculture, making farming smarter, and further empowering farmers."

Highlighting the sector's performance, the Prime Minister said India's agricultural growth rate had remained above four per cent during the past decade, describing it as the first decade since Independence in which the country had achieved such growth.

He also highlighted the reduction in poverty, particularly in rural areas, and referred to a World Bank study which, he said, had reported that 50 crore people in India had overcome poverty in just 12-13 years.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's agricultural exports, saying the country was exporting agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore every year.

Listing India's position in global agricultural production, PM Modi said the country was the world's largest producer of milk, pulses, jute, rice and millets.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growth in allied agricultural sectors, including dairy, poultry, fisheries, beekeeping and horticulture, over the last decade. Highlighting the role of technology and government initiatives in transforming agriculture, the Prime Minister cited the PM-KUSUM scheme and the Namo Drone Didi initiative.