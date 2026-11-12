Azerbaijan A Significant Factor For Stability - North Macedonia's President
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Azerbaijan is a significant factor for stability, President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, said in response to Trend 's question on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.
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