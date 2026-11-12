Global Electric Linear Actuator Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $46.5 Billion As Industrial Automation Accelerates Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on industrial automation and energy-efficient motion-control demand with regional, segment and competitive insights that uncover new revenue streams

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Linear Actuator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric linear actuator market was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 29.0 billion in 2026 to USD 46.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising industrial automation and growing demand for precise, energy-efficient motion-control systems. Asia Pacific led the global market with a revenue share of 38.7% in 2025.

Industrial automation continues to accelerate demand for electric linear actuators across manufacturing and processing environments. Their positioning accuracy, programmable movement, speed control, and repeatability support a broad range of automated machinery and production systems. Direct compatibility with electronic controls, sensors, and communication interfaces also enables automated positioning, feedback-based control, performance monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

The expanding use of robotics, packaging machinery, automated material handling equipment, and flexible manufacturing systems is creating new opportunities for electric actuator manufacturers. Compared with hydraulic and pneumatic alternatives, electric actuation can reduce dependence on pumps, hoses, valves, and fluid-management infrastructure. Compact designs and relatively straightforward installation further support adoption in space-constrained equipment and modern production facilities.

Manufacturers are also prioritizing adaptable machinery that can accommodate rapid production changeovers. Programmable electric linear actuators help meet this requirement by enabling controlled adjustments without extensive mechanical reconfiguration. Intelligent actuators incorporating integrated controllers and industrial communication protocols are becoming increasingly important in connected equipment, smart factories, and digitally managed production lines. Continued investment in industrial automation and advanced manufacturing is therefore expected to remain a key driver of global electric linear actuator market growth.

Electric Linear Actuator Market Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry developments across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers type, control type, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



DC Electric Linear Actuators AC Electric Linear Actuators

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Open Loop Closed Loop

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Energy Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA): UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market performance across major regions, countries, technologies, and application segments.

Competitive intelligence: Examine the presence, positioning, and strategies of key electric linear actuator market participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections and segment-level growth expectations to support planning and investment decisions.

Industry trends: Identify developments in automation, connected equipment, intelligent actuation, and energy-efficient motion control.

Growth opportunities: Evaluate emerging applications and potential revenue streams across industrial and non-industrial markets. Strategic recommendations: Apply market intelligence to product development, geographic expansion, competitive planning, and long-term business strategy.

The report also provides market estimates, regional and segment revenue forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, competitive strategy insights, market share assessment, and coverage of relevant product innovation. These findings can help manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other industry stakeholders evaluate market potential and strengthen decision-making in the evolving electric linear actuator industry.

Companies Featured



LINAK

TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd

Parker Hannifin

Thomson Industries, Inc.

Festo India Private Limited

SKF

SMC Corporation

Tolomatic USA

Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited Actuonix Motion Devices

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