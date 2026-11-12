U.S. Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast (2026-2036) Featuring Profiles Of Boston Scientific Corp., Terumo Medical Corp. (Microvention), Blackswan Vascular (Sirtex Medical), And Instylla

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights reveal new revenue streams, growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and trends in minimally invasive, image-guided peripheral embolization

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. peripheral liquid embolic agents market was valued at USD 99.7 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 110.3 million in 2026 to USD 222.7 million by 2036. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% from 2026 to 2036, supported by rising demand for minimally invasive vascular interventions and continued advances in embolization technologies.

The increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other vascular disorders is contributing to the need for effective peripheral vascular procedures across the U.S. Minimally invasive endovascular treatments continue to gain adoption due to reduced surgical trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery. Wider access to interventional radiology services, combined with improvements in catheter-based techniques, is also supporting the use of liquid embolic agents in complex vascular procedures.

Growth in the U.S. peripheral liquid embolic agents market is further driven by the expanding role of embolization in interventional oncology. The rising cancer burden is increasing the number of patients requiring peripheral vascular embolization for hypervascular tumor management. Transarterial embolization (TAE) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) are increasingly used to selectively occlude tumor-feeding vessels, creating demand for technologies that enable controlled and targeted vessel occlusion.

Liquid embolic agents can penetrate distal and complex vascular networks while forming an occlusive cast within targeted vessels. Their use is expanding in image-guided embolization procedures for liver cancer and other hypervascular tumors. Advances in microcatheter delivery systems and embolic materials are expected to broaden clinical applications and improve procedural precision.

Embolization therapies represented a substantial share of the U.S. interventional oncology procedures market in 2025, with liver cancer accounting for the largest cancer-type segment. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 42,240 new cases of primary liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer were expected in the U.S. in 2025, along with about 30,090 deaths. These figures highlight the need for effective treatment approaches, including transarterial embolization procedures.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends across U.S. peripheral liquid embolic agents market sub-segments. The market is evaluated by product, application, and end-use for the period from 2021 to 2036.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage

Hypervascular Tumors

Peripheral Vascular Malformations / AVMs

Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms

Type II Endoleaks

Portal Vein Embolization (PVE)

Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins) Other Peripheral Embolization Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Hospitals & Interventional Radiology (IR) Suites

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics / Vascular Centers Others

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed U.S. market analysis across major product, application, and end-use segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Analysis of growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry trends

Competitive landscape insights covering key market participants and market presence

Evaluation of product innovation and developments affecting peripheral embolization Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue opportunities and support informed business decisions

The report offers market intelligence for healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, investors, interventional radiology providers, and other industry stakeholders. Its analysis of market growth, segment performance, competitive strategy, and evolving clinical applications supports decision-making within the expanding U.S. peripheral liquid embolic agents market.

Companies Featured



Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation (MicroVention)

BlackSwan Vascular (Sirtex Medical) Instylla, Inc.

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