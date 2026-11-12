Global Grape Seed Extract Market Analysis And Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach $402.3 Billion As Wellness And Clean-Label Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for natural, clean-label antioxidants across personal care, dietary supplements and functional foods, with North America offering strong expansion potential

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Grape Seed Extract Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grape seed extract market was valued at USD 206.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 224.4 billion in 2026 to USD 402.3 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for natural ingredients across dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.

Growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare and wellness is strengthening demand for grape seed extract. Its high concentration of polyphenols and proanthocyanidins has encouraged its use in products developed to support cardiovascular health, immune function, metabolic wellness, weight management, and healthy aging. Increased awareness of antioxidant-rich ingredients and greater preference for a medicine-free lifestyle are also contributing to market expansion.

Higher spending on health, fitness, and wellness products, particularly among consumers with strong disposable income, is creating additional opportunities for manufacturers. Product developers are responding by incorporating grape seed extract into dietary supplements, functional formulations, and premium wellness products designed to meet demand for plant-based and clean-label ingredients.

The personal care sector represents a significant application area for the grape seed extract market. Manufacturers are increasingly using the ingredient in anti-aging, skin protection, cellulite reduction, and wellness-oriented formulations. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have supported broader adoption in premium skincare and personal care products as consumers place greater emphasis on naturally derived ingredients and multifunctional benefits.

North America led the global market with a revenue share of approximately 38.0% in 2025. Regional growth is supported by the established presence of processing companies in the U.S., widespread consumption of dietary supplements, and rising use of natural ingredients in personal care products. Continued investment in health and wellness, combined with strong consumer awareness, is expected to reinforce North America's position throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the regional and country levels and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The global grape seed extract market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Powder Liquids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Dietary Supplement Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia

South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa UAE

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and long-term business strategy. It offers regional and segment-level revenue forecasts, analysis of growth opportunities, and insight into the trends influencing the future of the grape seed extract industry.



Detailed assessment of major grape seed extract market segments and regions

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Evaluation of emerging trends, demand drivers, and growth opportunities

Revenue forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Competitive strategy and market share insights

Analysis of product innovation and potential new revenue streams Actionable recommendations for informed business decision-making

As demand for natural, functional, and plant-based ingredients continues to rise, manufacturers are expected to pursue new applications, differentiated formulations, and geographic expansion. The report provides the data and strategic insights required to assess these opportunities within the evolving global grape seed extract market.

Companies Featured



Givaudan (Naturex)

Indena S.p.A.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Nexira

Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

NetQem

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Augusto Bellinvia Srl. Alvinesa Natural Ingredients.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900