National Advertising Division Recommended IQ BAR Discontinue“Superior Brain And Body Nutrition” Claim

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that IQ BAR Inc. discontinue its“superior brain and body nutrition” claim.

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that IQ BAR Inc. discontinue its“superior brain and body nutrition” claim.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) challenged express and implied health benefit and product performance claims made by IQ BAR for its IQ Bar Plant Protein Bars.

The challenged“Superior brain and body nutrition” claim appeared in video and radio advertisements that have since been discontinued. NAD found that the evidence submitted by IQ BAR is not a good fit to support the challenged claim and recommended that it be discontinued.

During the inquiry, IQ BAR advised NAD that it was permanently discontinuing all of the other challenged express and implied claims. NAD will treat the permanently discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, IQ BAR stated that it“agrees to comply with the National Advertising Division's recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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