Global Clinical Nutrition For Diabetes Care Market Outlook 2026-2033 Rising Diabetes Prevalence Drives Growth To USD 3.5 Billion By 2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for low-sugar, low-carbohydrate nutrition across online, retail and institutional channels with actionable market insights

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Nutrition For Diabetes Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical nutrition for diabetes care market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.5 billion in 2026 to USD 3.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a revenue share of 34.0% in 2025.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for specialized nutrition products among people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, individuals at risk of developing the condition, and consumers following diabetic diets. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, combined with aging populations, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and inadequate glycemic control, is expanding the need for targeted nutritional interventions.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 589 million adults aged 20-79 years were living with diabetes worldwide in 2024, accounting for around 11.1% of the global adult population. This number is projected to reach 853 million by 2050. The growing disease burden is also increasing the incidence of cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, blindness, and lower-limb amputations, creating further demand for effective clinical nutrition strategies.

Healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating disease-specific medical foods, oral nutritional supplements, enteral feeding formulas, and parenteral nutrition into diabetes care. These products can support glycemic control, address nutritional deficiencies, and improve long-term patient outcomes, particularly among high-risk patients. A University of Minnesota study also reported a 62% increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes in the U.S. following the COVID-19 pandemic, with a notable impact on children and adolescents aged 10-19 years.

Greater consumer awareness, supportive public health programs, and expanding scientific evidence on the role of nutrition in diabetes management are strengthening market demand. Consumers are showing increased interest in convenient low-sugar, low-carbohydrate, and nutritionally balanced products without compromising taste. Willingness to pay a premium for healthier alternatives is also creating opportunities for product development and market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The clinical nutrition for diabetes care market is segmented by product, stage, sales channel, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Oral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition Enteral Feeding Formulas

Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Adult Pediatric

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Online

Retail Institutional Sales

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the clinical nutrition for diabetes care market across major products, patient stages, sales channels, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Examine the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue estimates and growth projections through 2033.

Emerging opportunities: Identify trends influencing demand for diabetes-specific nutrition products and services.

Strategic insights: Support market entry, product development, investment planning, and revenue growth decisions. Innovation tracking: Monitor relevant product developments and competitive activity across the global market.

The report provides actionable market intelligence for manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate growth opportunities in the global clinical nutrition for diabetes care market.

Companies Featured



Abbott Nutrition

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Nestle Health Science S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Baxter International Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Danone Nutricia Victus, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900