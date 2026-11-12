New PLI Press Title Rethinks Lawyer Well-Being Through Identity, Health, And Connection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As lawyers continue to contend with high levels of stress and isolation, efforts to improve well-being in the legal profession have often focused on programs and managing symptoms. The Practice of Being Well: A Lawyer's Guide to Health, Purpose, and Connection (PLI Press), by Denise A. Robinson offers a different approach, examining the deeper factors that shape how lawyers experience their work and manage well-being.

Written for lawyers and law students, and relevant to anyone in a high-pressure field, The Practice of Being Well is organized around three core ideas: identity, embodiment, and connection. Robinson examines the risks of allowing professional identity to define one's entire sense of self, explores the body-mind connection and what lawyers lose when a profession centered on intellectual performance overlooks the body, and considers the essential role of meaningful human connection in health, well-being, and effective legal practice.

“Lawyers are trained to focus on what we do and how well we do it, often at the expense of who we are beyond our work,” says Robinson.“This book is an invitation to pay closer attention to the connection between our minds and bodies, our relationships with one another, and the identities we build around our work. My hope is to give lawyers and professionals in similarly demanding fields a more sustainable way to work, lead, and thrive.”

Topics covered include:



Untangling professional identity from a broader sense of self

Understanding the body-mind connection and its role in legal practice

Building meaningful social connection in an often-isolating profession

Examining long-standing assumptions about the separation of mind and body

Considering what artificial intelligence reveals about the distinctly human dimensions of lawyering

Connecting individual well-being with professional performance and client service Providing leaders with strategies to support individual and organizational health and success



Drawing on cognitive and behavioral science, philosophy, and Robinson's more than two decades of experience involving legal practice, organizational inclusion, and well-being, the book combines research and personal storytelling to offer practical strategies readers can apply to their own lives and work. Rather than treating well-being as separate from professional success, The Practice of Being Well makes the case that the two are closely connected.

“Preparing lawyers for the demands of practice means recognizing the human skills and habits that make their work sustainable,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane.“In The Practice of Being Well, Denise offers a thoughtful and practical approach to well-being that reflects its important role in maintaining an effective and successful career.”

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Author: Denise A. Robinson is the Founding Principal of The Still Center LLC, a consultancy dedicated to collective well-being and belonging across differences in the legal profession and other industries. A thought leader on individual and organizational well-being, Robinson brings a practical approach shaped by a career spanning law, organizational inclusion, and yoga and meditation teaching.

Robinson hosts PLI's Mindfulness for Lawyers series, part of The Well-Rounded Lawyer video anthology, and served as faculty for a PLI CLE program exploring the intersection of well-being and belonging that earned PLI the Association of Continuing Legal Education's 2024 Frank V. Harris Award of Professional Excellence. She is also the author of Restoring Power: Recharging Strategies for the Everyday Change Agent and has written and spoken extensively about well-being in the legal profession.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit pli.edu to learn more.

Contact:

Carroll Rudman, Infinite Global

+1 646 330 4512

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