Global Military Transport Aircraft Market Report (2026 Edition): Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Fleet Modernization Drives 5.8% CAGR To US$14.6B

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fleet modernization, strategic mobility investment and indigenous production drive demand, with predictive maintenance and payload-range performance shaping competition

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Military Transport Aircraft Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military transport aircraft market is valued at US$11.0B in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$14.6B by 2030, representing a 5.8% CAGR from 2026-2030, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by fleet modernization, rising defense expenditure and increased investment in strategic and tactical mobility capabilities.

North America accounts for approximately 39% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional military transport aircraft market. Its leadership is anchored by a substantial in-service strategic and tactical airlift fleet, established defense procurement programs and sustained fleet-modernization initiatives. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, recording an estimated CAGR of 8.5%. Regional growth is led by China's expanding indigenous transport-aircraft production and India's accelerating tactical airlift modernization. India is projected to advance at approximately 10.5% CAGR, the highest rate among the major markets assessed in the report.

Between 2021 and 2025, the global market increased from an estimated US$8.9B to US$11.0B, reflecting a historical CAGR of approximately 5.4%. This performance was driven by fleet-replacement programs and the need to strengthen military logistics, deployment readiness and operational reach.

Tactical airlift aircraft represent the largest aircraft type segment, accounting for 44% of the market. Strategic airlift aircraft are forecast to be the fastest-growing category, with an estimated CAGR of 6.8%. By payload capacity, heavy-payload platforms in the 40-80 tonne range lead with a 38% share. Very-heavy-payload platforms above 80 tonnes are projected to record the strongest growth in this category at approximately 7.0% CAGR.

Turbofan-powered aircraft dominate the propulsion segment with a 52% market share. Turboshaft-powered platforms are expected to achieve the fastest propulsion growth, posting an estimated CAGR of 6.4% through the forecast period.

Military transport aircraft demand is being reinforced by aging legacy fleets approaching retirement, higher defense budgets and expanding strategic mobility requirements. Humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief operations are also influencing procurement priorities, while multinational missions are increasing the importance of interoperability. Armed forces are seeking platforms capable of supporting troop deployment, cargo movement, aerial delivery, medical evacuation and mission-specific logistics across varied operating environments.

Technology investment is reshaping the competitive outlook. Major trends include the adoption of digital avionics and fly-by-wire systems, advanced cargo-handling and aerial-delivery capabilities, and predictive and digital maintenance solutions. Growing indigenous aircraft development in Asia Pacific is also strengthening regional production capacity and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

Market participants continue to face high development and procurement costs, extended acquisition cycles, supply-chain disruption and engine-availability constraints. Export controls and technology-transfer restrictions may further affect international programs, production schedules and cross-border partnerships.

The competitive landscape includes Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus Defence and Space, Embraer, Leonardo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, United Aircraft Corporation and AVIC. Competition centers on platform reliability, payload-range performance, lifecycle sustainment, delivery capability and government-to-government relationships. As the market enters 2026, continued fleet modernization, strategic mobility investment and expanding indigenous manufacturing capacity are expected to sustain global military transport aircraft demand through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Military Transport Aircraft Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Military Transport Aircraft Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Military Transport Aircraft Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Aircraft Type

3.3 By Payload Capacity

3.4 By Propulsion

3.5 By Mission/Application

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Fleet and Mission Insights

5.1 Military Transport Aircraft Technology Landscape

5.2 Strategic Airlift Aircraft

5.3 Tactical Airlift Aircraft

5.4 Heavy-Lift and High-Payload Transport

5.5 Military Transport Aircraft in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief

5.6 Military Transport Aircraft Fleet Modernization

5.7 Advanced Technologies and Future Aircraft

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Lockheed Martin

7.2 Boeing

7.3 Airbus Defence and Space

7.4 Embraer

7.5 Leonardo

7.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.7 United Aircraft Corporation (Ilyushin)

7.8 AVIC / Xi'an Aircraft Industrial Corporation

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [8]



List of Figures [25]

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